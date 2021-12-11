Bitcoin, Ethereum: Which Cryptocurrencies Experts Recommend

In addition to the most popular digital currencies, there are also other interesting variants that can offer good returns

The romance between Argentines and cryptocurrencies sums every day new chapters. More than three million accounts opened to operate in the country, the local middle class began to understand how it works of these assets and is encouraged to diversify your portfolio with various currencies.

Bitcoin It was the first digital currency and since its birth, 11 years ago, it paved the way for others to emerge. Today there are more than 5,200 different assets among those listed by the main panels.

However, it is important to know what options can be equal or more profitable what currency leader or Ethereum, to have a varied portfolio Y to benefit (or protect oneself) of movements in the quotes.

Experts Recommend do not get carried away by hype, derived from the English term hyperbole and that in Spanish it is related to the excessive euphoria Y Of short duration on certain assets.

Therefore, it is essential not to be swept away by fashions that may arise on certain projects, such as Doge or Shiba. Maximiliano Hinz, Latam Operation Director of Binance, warns iProUP that cryptocurrencies that are born from memes they give us talk on social networks, but they are not very useful.

“They are the ones that have the most repercussion but they usually last a short time time in your media life, like Shiba, whose price dropped a lot. In addition, there are some that do not share your public information or what is the function of your project: a cryptocurrency has to be as open as possible “, complete.

And he adds: “to start investing, I recommend the most traditional, What Bitcoin or Ethereum, waves stablecoins (with fixed price), which are the forms of enter the crypto world with less risk“.

But,there is life beyond the most “known” virtual currencies?

The platoon behind Bitcoin and Ethereum

Matías Bari, CEO and co-founder of SatoshiTango, raises iProUP the possibility of betting on stablecoins, especially those that follow the dollar, to avoid large fluctuations. There are more than 50 digital currencies backed by commodities, stocks or sovereign currencies. “The most common projects are usually backed by fiat currencies, like dollars and euros, “he remarks.

According to Bari, “for those who are interested in holding a crypto asset and protect themselves from market fluctuations, have a stablecoin is a great alternative“.

In the same sense, Renata Rodríguez, Marketing Manager of Paxful, highlights iProUP that among the most used options in the country stands out Tether (USDT), as “provides access to international cryptocurrency platforms, with the potential to increase investments in the global market. “

It has also been used as one of the main currencies for the sending international remittances due to their low commissions with respect to the banking system (especially, if networks such as Tron or Polygon are used) and are ideal for savers, as they are easy to buy and sell without the limitations of the exchange market.

In addition to USDT, other stable ones widely used by Argentine savers are DAI Y USDC, which also function as a gateway to the crypto world.

The second group of currencies are not store of value but general purpose and offer their platform for smart contracts –In the style of Ethereum– to run decentralized finance (DeFi): instruments 100% automated in which a software receive deposits, invest and distribute profits without the participation of companies or people.

Stablecoins like DAI are a first approach to crypto for novice users

This decentralization also opens the game to new ways of interact with blockchain technology. From Lemon Cash they assure iProUP pay attention to the following sectors:

Third generation networks : in recent months, there was a boom in these platforms, such as Solana, Polygon, Avalanche and Fantom , whose native coins SOL, MATIC, AVAX and FTM (used to pay commissions within the ecosystem) grew to 10 times so far this year . They are proposed as alternatives to Ethereum

: in recent months, there was a boom in these platforms, such as , whose native coins (used to pay commissions within the ecosystem) grew to . They are proposed as alternatives to Ethereum DeFi : the native currencies of the investment projects that run over them, like AAVE, Compound, Anchor and Uniswap . These tools emulate instruments of the traditional financial system, such as fixed terms, loans and exchanges between cryptocurrencies , but in a decentralized way. Your quotes advanced on average about six times in 2021

: the native currencies of the that run over them, like . These tools emulate instruments of the traditional financial system, such as , but in a decentralized way. Your quotes Interoperable networks : they are connectors of other networks, offering the possibility of operate “multichain” . How the future is supposed to be interoperability from different blockchains, native tokens by Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) recorded increases of up to 1. 000% this year

: they are connectors of other networks, offering the possibility of . How the future is supposed to be from different blockchains, native tokens recorded increases of up to 1. Games and metaverse: These technologies are the latest crypto trend, which is why Facebook jumped in and changed its name to Goal. In this case, the projects that stand out are Axie Infinity, (with its AXS and SLP tokens); Y Decentraland, a kind of virtual 3D world, with its MANA currency

Volatility: yes or no?

Santiago Di Paolo, Community and Research Leader at Lemon, reveals to iProUP that although DOGE or SHIBA are memecoins made as a joke, anyway highly requested by their community of users. And it details two arguments:

“They are very volatile and represent the opportunity to rapidly multiply investment”

“They have a symbolic or playful component that makes many people in the community want to have them to feel part of that group”

“It must be made very clear that these types of cryptocurrencies are widely risky and the possibility of ending up losing money are high “, warns Di Paolo. In turn, he recommends that a person who is just starting out be prudent and bet on the stable, and after learning about the crypto world change part of them for some with a little more risk.

“Nor would it be unreasonable to start with Bitcoin, given that within the ecosystem it is recognized as the best store of value ever created by man. For something they call her the digital gold“, Add.

Is that far from what is believed, the leading digital currency is considered ato “conservative” investment beyond its volatility, since it is the one that has more support: a community of investors of any size globally who trusts her and a long trajectory. Two points that other virtual assets cannot imitate.

Along the same lines, Emiliano Limia, Press Officer of Good bit, affirms to iProUP “that the most consolidated are the networks of Bitcoin and Ethereum for the history they have, the tour done, the years that have been running, the adoption they have achieved “.

He assures that the rest of the networks are newer, although “there are some with so much potential, What Polkadot, Cardano, Solarium, Polygon, Avalanche Y Terra, which are in full development and they are just starting to launch their first functionalities“.

It expresses that “we will have to wait and see how they evolve to make a value judgment. What can be seen is that they have important teams and user communities that grow day by day “.

Experts suggest that, given the historical preference of Argentines for the dollar, the stablecoins are the most appropriate to boot since they offer an experience very similar to the use of the green ticket. In addition, they are being used for the purchase of cars, property and other goods.

“It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 crypto assets, all promoting a solution to a problem different or a different way of solving an existing need “, says Limia. And he adds:” You have to review the numbers of each network, what is really happening and what added value does it bring. And thus to conclude if it solves a problem, it provides a new functionality to know if they will have a future “.

Julián García, data science Quantia capital, agrees that two most “trusted” cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a capitalization close to trillion Y $ 500,000 respectively.

Recommends that these currencies “should take place in the portfolio of any investor, either in that of someone who is just starting out or in that of an expert. By having a so high capitalization, volatility, that is, the risk of investing in them is low compared to the rest“.

“Bitcoin within the ecosystem crypto fulfills the role of gold in the traditional world. As a rare good, works perfectly as a store of value“, he says.

In the case of Ethereum, the role it occupies is similar to that of servers that allow programs can work on the Internet, since on his se will build all applications and platforms digital to be used in the future.

“Then there are different projects that are interesting, such as the case of Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC), among others, “he highlights.

It seems like a truism, but every investor must learn about the operation of cryptocurrencies and the particular characteristics of each one, such as their team, solution and community.