Boca Juniors champion of the Argentine Cup: Why is your prize in dollars less than those of League 1? | Luis Advíncula | Exchange rate | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Boca Juniors celebrated one more title in its history. The team of Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula beat Talleres and took the Argentine Cup. However, the financial award he received is not enough to cover the salary of the entire campus. Moreover, if we make a comparison with Peruvian football, we can conclude that the third place in League 1 took more money than the ‘xeneize’.

The Argentine Cup was the consolation prize for the Boca Juniors fan. Above all, because of the low level he showed throughout this season. This suffered title, in addition, served to seal their pass to the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2022.

Within the festivities Boca Juniors was awarded the Argentina Cup. The one that Luis Advíncula did not want to part with and a check valued at 7,500,000 pesos. That figure is the maximum economic prize that the winning team takes.

Xeneizes beat Talleres on penalties

It seems like a great deal. But nevertheless, This economic prize is not even enough to cover 10% of a week’s wages for the Boca Juniors campus . All this, a product of the crisis and the exchange rate that Argentina is experiencing.

In Argentina there are about seven different quotes for the dollar. This shows the lack of confidence of the citizens in the Argentine peso. Soccer teams in this country work with him dollar MEP or dollar Stock market, which allows you to buy dollars without limit per month and at a very good price . This is a option to acquire foreign currency without resorting to the official market.

In addition, it is the most chosen legal form in the market due to its high liquidity, which makes it the safest form and with less volatility. It is a more accessible quote for them. The exchange rate is 200.30 pesos. That means Boca Juniors received $ 37,445 for winning the Argentine Cup.

Boca Juniors became champion of the Argentina Cup 2021 after beating Talleres. (Source: AFP)

The “Blue dollar” is another popular exchange rate in Argentina. It is called like this to refer to the dollar bought on the parallel market. Obviously, Boca Juniors is not present in these transactions. It usually has an exchange rate that is well above the official dollar.

The exchange rate is bordering the 197 pesos, the award of Boca Juniors yes it would be a little more. It would be at $ 38,071. But even so it is not enough to cover the expenses of his millionaire campus.

According to the Salary Sport Boca portal, the budget of the Carlos Zambrano and Luis Advíncula team is around $ 23,946,000. In one week the Argentine team spends $ 460,499. The Copa Argentina prize reaches 8% of what is spent on campus.

Boca Juniors became champion of the Argentina Cup 2021 after beating Talleres. (Source: AFP)

If we make a comparison with the prizes that are given in Peru, the difference is abysmal. It is true that no financial award was awarded in the Bicentennial Cup. To cite an example: the third place in League 1, Universitario de Deportes, won more than Boca Juniors.

The cream team took $ 118,000. A little more than double that Boca Juniors won in the Argentine Cup. That is the award given by the Peru Soccer Consortium. Needless to say if it compares with the champion and runner-up of League 1.

The prizes that the champion, runner-up and third place in League 1 will win. (Capture: GOLPERU)

Sporting Cristal as second of the Peruvian tournament took 236 thousand dollars. Alianza Lima, meanwhile, earned $ 354,000. The Blue and Whites received almost 9 times more than what Boca Juniors won.

This is how the awards move in Argentina. That is why today the Argentine teams are far from bringing level reinforcements. The economic crisis means that the teams cannot compete with other markets.

On November 28 of this year, Alianza Lima was crowned Champion with 71.43% of the points in dispute. The grones led by Carlos Bustos achieved the championship after 4 years, their scorer Hernán Barcos with 10 goals. (Photo: Jesús Saucedo / GEC File)

