Booster dose available for 16 and 17 year olds

It took 16-year-old Stephanie a long time to get immunized against the coronavirus.

Neither she nor her mother felt safe: “She said she did not want to wear it. Because she has read a lot of bad things on the internet; but hey, I told her you decide and then you tell me. And she decided,” she explained the mother of the family.

The high school student decided to get her first dose of Pfizer at the vaccination center in Citi Field; where, from this Friday, young people between 16 and 17 years old can already get the booster dose.

Is that this Thursday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of this third dose for young people within this age range.

As with adults, minors are eligible when they are six months after the last dose.

For Stephanie, who received her first dose this Friday, she will have to wait months before getting a third. : A young woman assures that the decision to put it on was not so easy for her: “I was afraid the first time because we heard that the vaccine was not good. But now I am doing it for everyone so that no one gets infected.”

Data from the municipal Health Department show that among minors between 5 and 17 years old, at least 47.9% received a dose of immunization; while 36.9% are fully immunized.

The dose they use for these young people is the Pfizer vaccine. The drugmaker recently published a preliminary study indicating that three doses of its formula increase protection against the new Omicron variant.

However, Efraín says that his teenage children are not sure about getting immunized: “They don’t want to. It’s a personal decision. No matter how much I tell them, they don’t want to; it’s a personal decision.”

Health authorities continue to recommend vaccines and booster doses so that people do not develop serious symptoms if they become infected.

That is why Jorge Alberto came to this center to find out how to get the dose of reinforcements: “To protect myself, protect my family and loved ones and everyone who protects himself.”

To make an appointment to get the vaccine you should visit the website: vaccinefinder.nyc.gov

