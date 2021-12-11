Boxing and other sports may be OUT of Los Angeles 2028 – Complete Swing

By Robiel Vega / @ robielcuba87

Once again the alarm is raised for Cuba in the Olympic scene, since the Boxing was left out of the preliminary list of sports foreseen for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. Not only was the sport of fists left out, something similar happened with Weightlifting and the Modern Pentathlon.

Undoubtedly, for the Greater Antilles, the absence of the so-called “Flagship” of Cuban sport in the great summer event would be a total disaster, since in recent years, boxers have represented more than 50 percent of the titles achieved by the different delegations.

The causes exposed by the governing body of the Olympic Games, the IOC, are the constant corruption scandals in AIBA, something that is not something new, in fact, the Tokyo boxing event was organized by the IOC and not by AIBA , due to the usual problems.

This is just an initial list, now an 18-month period will follow for the excluded sports to convince the IOC that the causes have been eradicated and that they deserve another chance. For the Boxing Federation and its new board, it will be essential what they can do in the following months in order to clean up an already worn image.

As for weightlifting, or weightlifting, the root cause is doping, a scourge that has affected the sport for several years and was further exposed in 2020 when at least 18 lifters from six suspected countries were identified. of exchanging your urine samples for other people’s to bypass the controls.

Similarly, doping programs provided by coaches, bribes to officials to protect athletes, prior notices to athletes about controls have been discovered, and even the case of a coach who, under the identity of a doping consultant, doped athletes from different countries.

Another different case is that of the Modern Pentathlon, because in this sport the problem passes through animal abuse. During the Tokyo Olympics, a German trainer hit the horse assigned to her athlete in the riding test, after the equine refused to jump one of the obstacles and knocked the athlete down. The fact was caught by the cameras and both were disqualified from the event.

Since then the sport, which by itself is not the most spectacular, has been in the sights of the organizers, there is even talk of a change of specialty, eliminating horse riding for cycling, although there is still no official decision to the respect.

Thus, for Cuba the most worrying thing is the possible exit from boxing, a sport that has always been the cloth of tears of the Cuban sports movement in the worst moments and that currently, together with the fight, make up a duo that accumulates almost all of the gold medals from 2012 to date.