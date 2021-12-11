Businesses are threatened with being burned if they ask clients for proof of vaccination – Telemundo Bay Area 48

Merchants are terrified and concerned after receiving threats that assure that, if they continue to ask their clients for the vaccination certificate, their businesses will be burned.

Michael Jenkis, owner of the Nodo Kinetics gym in San Rafael, said that on Saturday night they placed a note on the door of the establishment that said “if the vaccination mandate is not rescinded, this place will be burned.”

“Between 11:30 pm and 11:45 pm, someone put up this sign, we saw it through security cameras, but the person is impossible to identify,” Jenkis said.

A similar case happened to the owner of a bar located 20 minutes from the gym, when a week ago they received the same note that they presume was left by the same person since it said the same thing and the calligraphy was the same.

“Last Friday, when there were about 10 people in the bar, a man with his face covered with a ski mask, dressed all in black, came in and gave me the note, then ran out. We tried to reach it but couldn’t, ”explained Jared Litwin, manager of the Papermill Creek Saloon bar.

The county Sheriff’s Office and the San Rafael Police Department are currently investigating both incidents.

“Businesses are following state protocols, they cannot violate them,” said Laine Hendrick, a county spokesperson.