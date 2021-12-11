Cali goes out to secure its place in the final against Junior in Palmaseca | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Cali is one step away from the final of the BetPlay II-2021 League for the quadrangular A and this Saturday (5:45 pm) hopes to ratify it against Junior at the Palmaseca stadium.

The 10 points that the Verdiblancos accumulate leave them a draw to reach the goal, and for this they will have the accompaniment of more than 25,000 fans, taking into account the good movement of the entrances.

The motivation of the squad is through the roof, but more than that, the good football moment allows the confirmation of the final dream to be seen with great hope to dispute the tenth star.

For his part, Junior does not use anything other than a victory to stay alive, which heralds a very offensive team in Arturo Reyes’ proposal.

No one can dispute the offensive conditions of men like Fabián Sambueza, Freddy Hinestroza, Edwin Cetré and Carmelo Valencia, to name those who have played lately.

The local team tried free kick and penalty charges, but also stressed to their players that they must manage their anxiety to prevent the definition of the quota from going until the closing game of the home run against Pereira as a visitor.

Rafael Dudamel recognizes the difficulty of a rival like Junior, but is confident that the progress of his team will be enough to leave an opponent who will always be a candidate for the definitions on the road.

The presence of the Venezuelan coach, an idol in the 90s, represented a key trigger at the end of the all against all and in a short time he achieved the effectiveness and sense of belonging that were lacking in the previous two and a half years.

For the right-back Juan Camilo Angulo, this game will be key in the intentions of looking for the tenth star: “We have to go out this Saturday with the same desire, disposition and impetus with which we played the home run, Junior is going to come to play the last letter, we want to seal the classification in our house, with our people and we hope to be up to the task ”.

Regarding the proposal to face the Barranquilla cast, he affirmed that “nothing is going to change, we have a clear objective, it will be a beautiful opportunity, we are going to do our job, to seek to win as we have done in all the squares, we have to enter with the same mentality, you can see the union between the fans and the players, and the union is strength “.

Kevin Velasco will remain as left back to replace Darwin Andrade, sent off in Medellín, while Andrés Colorado will go for Jhojan Valencia alongside Andrés Balanta in the midfield containment sector.

From then on, Jhon Vásquez, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Ángelo Rodríguez and Harold Preciado will remain, who has been recovering his effectiveness.

Again it will be a special match for ‘Teo’ against the team of his loves, although his romance with the ‘sugar cane’ fans is so well established that now he only thinks about the crown with the Valle del Cauca team.

Stadium: Deportivo Cali (Palmaseca)

Saturday December 11

Time: 5:45 pm

Streams: WIN Sports +

Referee: Wílmar Roldán (Antioquia)

Assistants: Alexander Guzmán (North) and Richard Ortiz (Quindío)

Probable formation:

Deportivo Cali: Guillermo De Amores; Juan Camilo Angulo, Hernán Menosse, Jorge Marsiglia, Kevin Velasco; Jhojan Valencia, Andrés Colorado, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Jhon Vásquez; Harold Preciado, Angelo Rodríguez.

DT: Rafael Dudamel.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces