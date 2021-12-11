Call for work: apply HERE to one of the 90 positions in EsSalud for Accounting, Medicine, Law and other areas | Society

Peru’s Social Health Insurance (EsSalud) launched a new job call To cover 90 jobs throughout nine regions of the country: Ancash, Cajamarca, Cusco, Ica, Junín, La Libertad, Lima, Tacna and Ucayali.

The remuneration ranges between S / 2,276.00 and S / 6,240.00 soles. There are positions for people with high school, technical graduates, university students and university graduates. Here we explain the details.

YOU CAN SEE: After suspension of the contest, they will renew contract to teachers

How can I apply to EsSalud?

The EsSalud calls are public and you can review them in greater detail on the website (click on this link). Here you can download the bases of the selection process, such as the object of the call, the requesting agency or area, considerations for the application, the accreditations that you must present, the characteristics of the position, among other details.

Until what date can I apply?

People can apply until Friday, December 17 (until 4:00 pm). The places available in this call are for Administration, Anesthesiology, Cardiology, General Surgery, Dental Surgery, Computing and Informatics, Accounting, Law, Nursing, Epidemiology, Statistics, Gynecology, Systems Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Statistical Engineering, Electrical Mechanical Engineering, Intensive Medicine, Internal Medicine, surgeon, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Nutrition, Obstetrics, Orthopedics and Traumatology, Otorhinolaryngology, Psychology, pharmaceutical chemist, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: Huarochirí: they report the death of three officers and two FAP subordinates after a helicopter crash

How can I register to apply?

Interested persons have to register on the EsSalud portal (click on this link). Once on the page, they must fill in their personal information such as full name, ID number and email.

How do I apply for a certain job offer?

Before applying, it is recommended that you check the schedule to see if the enrollment date is current.

If you meet the aforementioned requirements, click on apply.

In the following data sheets, you must complete your personal and work information.

When you send the request, the Personnel Selection System (Sisep) will send you a message to your email, where they will specify the documents that you must present.

YOU CAN SEE: Coronavirus in Peru: these measures will govern from this Friday, December 10

Can I apply for more than one job offer?

You can apply for one or more job opportunities, as long as they do not correspond to the same selection process.