Call for work: apply HERE to one of the 90 positions in EsSalud for Accounting, Medicine, Law and other areas | Society

Admin 3 hours ago Health Leave a comment 37 Views

Peru’s Social Health Insurance (EsSalud) launched a new job call To cover 90 jobs throughout nine regions of the country: Ancash, Cajamarca, Cusco, Ica, Junín, La Libertad, Lima, Tacna and Ucayali.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Santa Lucia gives a motorcycle to his doctor (+ photos) – Escambray

The residents of his community gave a motorcycle to doctor Alex, who is a surgeon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved