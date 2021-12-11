Canelo Álvarez responds to Mayweather’s provocations with subtle retweet

After the last statements from Floyd mayweather against the Mexican boxer, Saul Alvarez He responded without words, with a single retweet and showing that the people who follow him support him in all kinds of situations.

He was a loyal admirer of Alvarez who in an image showed the differences that both have, because he points out that his career Canelo at 31 is more effective than that of Money when I was that age.

“That is why Floyd he’s so jealous of Canelo“He mentions at the beginning of the user’s tweet,” Canelo, only 31 years old, is surpassing Floyd’s entire career. Where was Floyd at 31? “, He sentenced.

This is why Floyd is so jealous of @Canelo and so salty and bitter Canelo at ONLY 31 is already surpassing Floyd’s ENTIRE career Where was Floyd at 31? At 31 he was no where near where Canelo is at right now! By the time Canelo is done, Canelo WILL BE FAR AHEAD of Floyd pic.twitter.com/O5fxEqq8UW – Chris (@ mmaballer13_) December 7, 2021

Lastly, it was Saúl’s coach, Eddy reynoso who came to the defense of the boxer and mentioned that “No Champion is easy, to become one you need many things. The bad thing is that now it turns out that in this age of boxing the challengers are the good guys and the champions are the bad guys, “Reynoso said in an interview with FightHub, referring to those who think that Saúl avoids better people. boxers.

