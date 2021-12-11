Canelo responds to Floyd Mayweather

For some years, Floyd mayweather, has been commissioned to insult the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, The Mexican in 2018 had a very direct message to the former boxer that left him very badly off before the fans.

On that occasion, Floyd mayweather, accused Canelo, cheating in his fights, a situation that has not changed much in recent weeks, the Mexican answered the former boxer and made it clear that what the “TMT” it’s out of sheer envy.

“He is envious, he knows that I will overcome it, I will never put myself in the position that he puts himself,” he explained. Canelo in 2018.

Likewise, at that time Canelo I left the door open so they could face each other again, but, Floyd Mayweather, It has not given rise to an interest in facing the tapatío again.

“If you want the second, we can do it without much problem,” he confessed. Canelo before the media.

Eddy Reynoso responds to Floyd Mayweather about Canelo and avoiding big fights

Eddy Reynoso, spoke about the different opinions around Canelo, mostly for the words he said, Floyd Mayweather, that the Mexican evades fighting with the best.

“No champion is easy, to become one you need a lot of things. The bad thing is that now it turns out that in this age of boxing the challengers are the good guys and the champions are the bad guys. He’s kind of confused. All champions deserve their respect, “he explained. Eddy in interview with FightHub.

In addition, Eddy, I leave a clear message for the detractors of Canelo,

“People did not believe that he was going to be a world champion because of his size and now look at him, he was champion in four divisions and even unified 168 pounds.”