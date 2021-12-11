Carmelita Salinas will receive TRIBUTE from the body present at the Monument to the Mother; these are the details

Show business in Mexico has been shocked the night of December 9 because it was announced that the actress Carmelita Salinas died after being since last November 11 in the hospital.

Almost a month after being hospitalized, the life of the famous actress reached the end, this due to problems derived from the stroke that had her in condition of coma for almost a month, which in turn had her in intensive care, with assisted breathing and feeding through a probe.

Carmelita Salinas will have a body tribute present

After the news that saddened To the thousands of fans of the actress, producer and singer Carmelita Salinas, it was surprising that dozens of personalities paid their condolences to the famous.

It is under this panorama in which thousands of people have exterminated a latest goodbye to the famous, who now her relatives have approved that she make a tribute of body present to the actress who also had her passage through the politics Mexican.

Through his personal Twitter account, it was announced that Mr. Juan Osorio and the actress’s family will perform the tribute of the body present to Carmelita Salinas.

Through the same statement, it was reported that said tribute will take place at the monument to the mother, located on Avenida Insurgentes Sur, Calzada Manuel Villalongín in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood.

The meeting in which the last goodbye will be given to Carmen Salinas placeholder image and he will be paid tribute due to his extensive career will be on the dot of 11:00 hours and the general public was invited to attend.

What did Carmelita Salinas die of?

It is known that the death of the Mexican actress, singer, producer and politician Carmen Salinas occurred due to problems derived from the stroke that had her in a state of eat for almost a month, which in turn had her in intensive care, with assisted breathing and feeding through a tube.

It is known that the famous Carmen Salinas suffered a broken glass sanguine in the brain, almost always in an artery, which causes bleeding in and around the brain, which is the part of the central nervous system in the skull.

Brain hemorrhages are differentiated according to their location and according to the severity of the damage, and at the moment Carmelita Salinas fans are still waiting for new details to be revealed regarding her condition of health.

