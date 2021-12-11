Carmen Salinas ends the ‘curse of the 3’ with Enrique Rocha and Octavio Ocaña

What we thought was a legend now became reality, the curse of the 3 materialized with the death of Carmen Salinas, actress who died in the last hours of this December 9.

And it is that in the entertainment world there is a belief that when an artist dies, he takes two other celebrities.

It must be remembered that before Carmelita’s death they had already deceased actor Octavio Ocaña Y the legendary Enrique Rocha.

Ocaña lost his life on October 29 and Enrique Rocha passed away on November 7, so the actress’s hospitalization for a stroke had put her followers on alert.

The news of the death of actress Carmen Salinas was confirmed by producer Juan Osorio. The legend was hospitalized in a hospital in the heart of Mexico City.

This curse was born after the tragic plane crash in which singers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper died in 1959, known as “the day the music died.” Since then, various theories have been made about the deaths of famous people who appear three at a time.

During 2002, three actresses died on close dates. On March 10, the passing of Iran Eory was announced. On April 6, Silvia Derbez lost her life and the one who concluded the cycle was the great diva of Mexican Cinema, María Félix, who died on April 8, coinciding with her birthday.

This curse reappeared in 2016 when the deaths of David Bowie, Alan Rickman and Glenn Frey occurred earlier that year. First was the ‘White Duke’, who passed away on January 10. Four days later, the actor who played Severus Snape in Harry Potter left this world. Just four days later, the cycle was completed with the death of musician Glenn Frey.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, three famous people lost their lives. The singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez on April 30, 2020, who lost his life due to coronavirus. Days before, the death of Arturo Huizar, known for being the vocalist of Luzbel and Irrfan Khan, an actor in the Jurassic Park saga, had been announced.

