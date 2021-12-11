Carmen Salinas, Octavio Ocaña and Enrique Rocha linked to the curse of ‘the rule of 3’ | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- Some months ago it was said that another famous person was missing to fulfill the call “Rule of three”, after the death of Octavio Ocaña and Enrique Rocha. For this reason, Carmen Salinas has been linked to this “curse.” The actress passed away during the night of December 9 and her thousands of fans mourned this loss; Similarly, many others pointed to the well-known superstition that major events, such as deaths and births, often come three at a time, especially when it comes to celebrities.

This superstition known as “Celebrity Death Rule of Three” is based on a simple rule: “If something bad is going to happen it will be three by threeAs would be the case of the death of a celebrity, so if one dies it is likely that two others will join the tragedy.

As compiled in international media, This fateful rule originated on February 3, 1959, when rock idols: Buddy Holly, 22, Ritchie Valens, 17, and JP Richardson, better known as “The Big Bopper,” 28, were killed in a plane crash when their plane crashed in Iowa during a work tour.

Today is the day the music died, as Don McClean sings in his song American Pie. Today 60 years ago in a plane crash, 3 RocknRoll greats Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Popper died. That’s what this song that Madonna later made in her own version is about. pic.twitter.com/t1R4RuyrSe – Alberto Marchena Jr. (@marchenajr)

February 3, 2019





According to various local and foreign media, from this tragedy, several celebrities can be found, whose dates of death are very close to each other.

An example of this is that on January 10, 2016, the iconic singer David Bowie died; four days later the death of English actor Alan Rickman was announced, and another four days later that of musician Glenn Frey.

In Mexico this was experienced in 2002 when Iran Eory died on March 10, then Silvia Derbez and finally María Félix. In 2016 the loss of Polo Ortín was experienced, who died on August 16, after his death only seven days later, on the 23 of that same month the departure of Evita Muñoz “Chachita” was announced and on August 28 the music dressed in mourning when the death of Juan Gabriel “El Divo de Juárez” was confirmed.

Recently, the deaths of Octavio Ocaña, Enrique Rocha and Carmen Salinas have caused the rule of 3 to be talked about again, for the proximity between their deaths. It should be remembered that the young Ocaña lost his life on October 29, Enrique Rocha died on November 7, and Carmen Salinas this Thursday, December 9.