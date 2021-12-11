Carmen Salinas visited a famous actor from the Cine de Oro in prison and that’s how he reacted

This December 9 Carmen Salinas placeholder image He died at the age of 82 after being in a natural coma for about two months. The actress was one of the top stars of the national cinematography, so she was able to make friends with other figures, as was the case with this famous actor from the Cine de Oro, Emilio “The Indian” Fernández, whom he visited in jail.

Despite the fact that the actress had her heyday in the so-called ficheras cinema, she was able to rub shoulders with great icons of the golden age such as Emilio Fernandez Romo, full name of also director, whom he accompanied during a very difficult moment in his career, as the actor was imprisoned in a prison in Torreón, Coahuila, for killing a man.

In a YouTube video, Carmelite, as she was called by her loved ones and fans, she said that she had the opportunity to visit the protagonist of ‘Maria Candelaria‘when he was in prison and he confessed that not only did he give him moral support, he also brought him other items, including rum, a drink that the actor liked very much.

“I remember that I went to visit him in the Torreón prison, in my hometown, and they let me in even though I was going alone. In a bag I carried three bottles of Bacardi or I don’t remember which rum but it was one of those he liked. A lot. He also brought him some packages of cigarettes, some sweets that he liked a lot and flour tortillas in a bag, “he said.

Emilio “El Indio” Fernández was imprisoned in Torreón Photo: Special

This is how Indio Fernández reacted when he saw Carmes Salinas

According to the businesswoman, when she arrived at the prison there were many people who recognized her, despite not having the long history. “The guards recognized me and said” how is Carmelita? How are you doing? “And I told them I am coming to see my Emilio, will they allow me to come see him?” Yes, my Carmelita, of course, you can come in, “the actress recalled.

Seeing her, Fernandez She gave her a hug and told her how glad she was to see her. “He was delighted when he saw me and hugged me: ‘My Carmen, how pleasant that you have come to see me, you don’t know how pleased I am,’ he said, adding that they began to talk about banalities until he asked how long he would spend in the place.

“Oh what did you get into this trouble for!” he remembered saying to him, to which he replied “You don’t know how things were; you know that who provokes me I won’t leave,” described the actress, who said that she constantly scold him as if she were her sister.

