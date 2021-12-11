Carmen Salinas was awarded in 2008 by the Association of Show Writers of New York

The actress, producer, impersonator and politician Carmen Salinas placeholder image, one of the most charismatic, sympathetic and beloved personalities in the middle of the show, passed away this Thursday, December 9, at the age of 82.

His departure occurs almost a month after he was urgently admitted to a hospital in Mexico City, after suffering a brain hemorrhage, which took her to intensive care.

Through a press release on Carmen’s social networks, the family announced the death, thanking the messages of support, expressions of respect and prayers that they offered to the actress while she was in a coma.

“‘For his painful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.’ With deep sorrow, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021 ″, the report mentions.

After a extensive artistic legacy of more than 60 years dedicated to the world of entertainment, Carmen Salinas was an emblematic star With numerous interventions in films, soap operas and plays, however, the actress was much more than that.

Its success did not go unnoticed, as his work earned him eight nominations for the TVyNovelas Award, of which he took two in 1993 and 1999, for his work in ‘María Mercedes’ and ‘Preciosa’, respectively; in addition to two special recognitions for his career in 2002 and 2003.

In 2008, he was awarded the ACE Extraordinary Award for Distinction and Merit by the New York Association of Show Writers (ACE).

This is the highest recognition of the institution of commentators, critics and specialized journalists.

Her role as Concha in ‘¡Que viva Tepito!’, From 1981, earned her an Ariel Award nomination for the best female co-performance alongside Leonor Llausás.

In 2014 she was honored by the Museum of Mexican Cinema at the Mexico City Theater for her artistic career.

In July of this year, Carmen showed her credential that accredited her as a member of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States, which means that you could vote and choose the winners of the Oscars.

Although she never had a leading role on the small screen, the tenderness that Carmelita printed in her characters, made each performance something endearing, and will remain in the memory of the public.

Rest in peace, Carmen Salinas Lozano 🕊

Carmen salinas (1969) / Mezcalent

