Catcher Rob Brantly signs with New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have re-signed veteran wide receiver Rob Brantly to a minor league contract. Presumably, the Lagardere Sports client also He’ll be in Major League Baseball camp when Spring Training begins.
The 32-year-old, 6-foot-5, Brantly spent most of the 2021 season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, but appeared in six major league games, during which time he was 20-for-3 with a double and four strikeouts:
He scored 264 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, hitting .289 / .379 / .456 with nine home runs, nine doubles and one triple. Brantly, who has traveled extensively, has spent time with 10 organizations and has seen action in the majors with five of them:
The Miami Marlins, the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants and the Yankees. However, he has never surpassed 243 plate appearances in a major league season and has not recorded more than 36 plate appearances in the major leagues since 2013. Overall, Brantly owns a .224 / .287 / batting line. .324 in 453 trips to the plate as a major league player.
