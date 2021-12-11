Champions League draw: this is how the knockout drums are

Villarreal’s heroic classification in Bergamo against Atalanta confirmed the sixteen teams that will be in the draw pots of eighth of Monday (12:00, in Nyon). Barça, the great absentee, will not be there, but Real Madrid, Atlético and Villarreal will be as representatives of LaLiga. That is, three out of five are still alive.

Pot 1 will feature those who concluded group leaders, including Madrid. Ancelotti’s men did their homework against Inter and will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home and, a priori, against a weaker opponent. Of course, the presence of PSG and Chelsea among possible opponents complicates the options of anyone who is measured with them. The European champion and the runner-up from two years ago will undoubtedly be the ‘coconuts’.

A pairing with the Parisians, Messi and Mbappé would have an unequaled morbidity; Chelsea, without much media hype, was already the executioner of Madrid last year before being proclaimed champion, and it would also give a great dimension to the duel. Paris and London will clearly be the capitals to avoid.

In this hype of the best, the domain is clearly the Premier, with City, Liverpool and United as representatives. The fourth of them, Chelsea, hit it at the last minute in Saint Petersburg against Zenit and went to 2. Juventus will take his place. The almighty Bayern, the dangerous Ajax and the surprising Lille complete the shortlist of seeds.

Atleti and Villarreal, in the 2

In Pot 2, meanwhile, there will be all kinds of alternatives. Atlético got an extra life after their victory in Porto and will relentlessly enter the draw. Any of the seeds will be hard for the mattresses, but also they for the others. If Simeone’s men have shown something, it is that against powerful clubs they generally perform better.

Villarreal completed their stupendous qualifying round by leaving the Atalanta field alive. Those of Emery have already shown that they are capable of anything in Europe. They achieved the Europa League last year and have been among the top sixteen in the Champions League. Whatever happens from now on, it is already a success to see the Submarine there.

Chelsea and PSG are well above the rest in this shortlist, with Inter a notch or two below. Benfica, Barça’s executioner, appears as a feasible possibility, perhaps more than its Lisbon neighbor, Sporting. The young Salzburg completes the hype, who left Sevilla out.

The conditions of the draw will be the usual ones: those who already coincided in the group stage will not be able to cross, as well as those who start from the same drum or those who are of the same nationality. The round of 16 matches will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, in the first leg, and on March 8, 9, 15 and 16, in the second leg.

BASS DRUM 1

Manchester City

Liverpool

Ajax

Real Madrid

Bayern

Manchester United

Juventus

Lille

BASS DRUM 2

PSG

Athletic

Sporting CP

Inter

Chelsea

Benfica

Salzburg

Villarreal