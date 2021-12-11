Chivas: The Flock begins its preparation for the Clausura 2022 … with everything and this player

This Friday, Chivas He traveled to Barra de Navidad to begin his preparation for the 2022 Clausura Tournament. There they will perform their beach exercises until December 17. For jobs the list of players summoned was announced in which 26 appear, among them, Uriel Antuna.

Antuna has been linked in a possible exchange with America, while the “10” of the Eagles, Sebastián Córdova, would arrive in Chivas.

Summoned by Chivas for the Clausura 2022 Preseason

Goalkeepers: Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Antonio Rodríguez.

Raúl Gudiño, Miguel Jiménez, Antonio Rodríguez. Defenses: Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco, Antonio Briseño, Gabriel Martínez.

Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Luis Olivas, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Cisneros, Gilberto Orozco, Antonio Briseño, Gabriel Martínez. Media: Cristian Calderón, Alejandro Organista, Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Pavel Pérez, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez, Jesús Angulo.

Cristian Calderón, Alejandro Organista, Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Pavel Pérez, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez, Jesús Angulo. Forwards: Ángel Zaldívar, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Isaac Brizuela, Uriel Antuna.

Chivas announces COVID-19 cases

The Flock also reported that two of its players did not travel with the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Gilberto “Tiba” Sepúlveda and Ronaldo Cisneros “They are in isolation and under the supervision of the club’s Directorate of Sports Sciences.”

