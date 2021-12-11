Colorize, the app to color black and white images you need

Related news

Google Play has published its list of the best applications and games of 2021, and Colorize is one of the apps included in this list that rewards their work this year. It is an application with which you will be able coloring black and white photos with great results thanks to its artificial intelligence.

It is an application with which you will be able add a touch of color to old photographs Thanks to the artificial intelligence software that the application has, the image will be analyzed and a solution will be proposed at the color level to improve it.

This offers a payment service, although you can use it completely free if you accept a series of limitations. The paid version, in addition to eliminating these limitations, offers the possibility of creating a backup in the cloud to preserve all your images.

Can color a single image or a group of them simultaneously, and when you finish you will be able to access a section in which the previous editions are collected so that you can have an overview of them.

Photo animation and computer compatibility

Within each of the images that you have colored, you will have the option even to crop them and even to animate them through the Live Portrait option, which will detect the faces in the image to move them slightly using, once again, its artificial intelligence.

You will also be able use Colorize from your computer With the premium version, something that can come in handy if you have many photos to color with this application, since you will be able to manage them in a better way.

This application complies quite well with what is expected of her, and despite the fact that the color may vary on some occasions from reality, it achieves a very realistic effect.

How to download on Google Play

Can download Colorize completely free of charge from Google Play. If you want to access the premium features of the app, you will have to pay for the full version.

