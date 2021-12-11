Common Running Injuries and How to Prevent and Treat Them

Running for exercise is a great way to maintain physical and mental health, but it can also be a source of injury. Maria Kyriacou, MD, a primary care sports medicine doctor at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, discussed common running injuries, risk factors for these injuries, and prevention and treatment strategies in a recent virtual discussion on the community health Live Healthy at Home.

About 50 to 75 percent of running injuries are overuse injuries, meaning they occur over time through repetitive motions. The most common running injuries tend to be to the knees (42 percent); feet and ankles (17 percent); lower leg / shins (13 percent); the hip / pelvis (11 percent); and the calf / Achilles (6 percent), says Dr. Kyriacou. The most common injuries are:

Also known as “runner’s knee,” patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS) originates between the patella and the femur. Dr. Kyriacou says that PFPS can be caused by abnormal alignment of the patella, causing irritation of the surrounding structures. Another risk factor is core, gluteal, and hip muscle weakness, which can overload the quadriceps muscles and cause an uncomfortable pull on the kneecap. Patellofemoral pain is aggravated by walking or running up stairs or uphill.

The pain caused by Iliotibial Band Syndrome (ITBFS) occurs in the area just above or on the outside of the knee. If the IT band, which runs from the hip along the outside of the thigh and meets the top of the shin, becomes tight from strain or overuse, it can rub against the bulbous end of the femur and become inflamed. , causing pain. According to Dr. Kyriacou, risk factors for ITBFS are weak buttocks and inner thigh muscles (hip adductors) or tight hamstrings. ITBFS is most noticeable when running downhill or on an uneven surface.

A meniscus tear, the C-shaped cartilage pad that provides cushioning and stability between the tibia and the femur, can cause knee pain, swelling, and stiffness. In addition, the knee can give way or lock if a torn piece of the meniscus prevents the joint from moving. Risk factors for a torn meniscus are older age, running on uneven surfaces, and making sudden turns or stops. To prevent meniscus tears, Dr. Kyriacou advises runners to strengthen the gluteal and leg muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, abductors (outer thigh), and adductors (inner thigh). ).

If the plantar fascia, the thick band of fibrous tissue that runs along the sole of the foot between the toes and the heel, becomes inflamed, it can cause a throbbing or dull pain in the heel. People with flat feet, high arches, who are overweight, or who move a lot on their feet are at higher risk for plantar fasciitis. To relieve pain and prevent the condition from recurring, Dr. Kyriacou recommends stretching the calves, Achilles tendon, and sole of the foot and strengthening the muscles of the lower leg and foot. Plantar fasciitis pain may be worse when climbing stairs or after standing or resting for a long time.

Medial tibia stress syndrome, commonly known as shin pain, causes pain and tenderness on the inside or front of the tibia (shin bone). Shin stress syndrome often occurs when starting a new training program, when the lower leg is not well conditioned and experiences repeated strain, says Dr. Kyriacou. “It’s important to gradually adopt a new training regimen and rest when intensity or duration is increased,” she explains.

Risk factor’s

Dr. Kyriacou divides risk factors for running injuries into two categories: extrinsic and intrinsic. Extrinsic factors are related to:

Training errors, such as making a sudden change in training technique or mileage;

Program errors, such as running without a break or running too fast;

Footwear, which must offer adequate support and be replaced every 300 to 500 miles; Y

The running surface, which can increase the risk of injury to the runner if the surface is hard, uphill, downhill or uneven.

“People who run one to three days a week and less than 20 miles a week are less likely to be injured,” adds Dr. Kyriacou.

Intrinsic risk factors act from within the individual and include:

Flexibility – Keeping the major muscles of the lower body flexible.

Misalignment: A joint or stabilizer that is not strong enough or does not engage properly causes the next to overwork and disrupt the entire chain of motion, says Dr. Kyriacou.

Muscle weakness and imbalance – Weaker muscles fatigue faster, forcing other muscles to work and overcompensate, leading to injury. “Many muscle aches, strains, tendinopathies, and joint injuries could be prevented with better strength training,” explains Dr. Kyriacou.

Gender: Women are at a higher risk of injury due to their wider hips and larger “Q angle,” which can put more stress on the knee and lower leg.

Previous injuries – Runners with previous injuries have a 75% increased risk of sustaining another injury, warns Dr. Kyriacou. “Incomplete healing, uncorrected biomechanical healing, and abnormal function of corrected tissue all contribute to re-injury,” she says.

Prevention

Dr. Kyriacou recommends that runners take these steps to help minimize injuries:

Wear suitable footwear

Warm up before running

Add stretching and flexibility exercises to the routine

Increase training gradually

Incorporate strength training

Use proper running technique

Running on dry, flat surfaces

Do cross training and breaks

Rest your muscles

Know the risk factors, especially if you’ve had a previous injury

Maintain a healthy body weight

Listen to your body

“A professional gait analysis, which focuses on the footprint and how and where the feet land and absorb shock, can help the runner decide what type of footwear is best,” adds Dr. Kyriacou.

Treatment

In many cases, running injuries can be treated conservatively, including

– Rest-rest to give the injury adequate time to heal

– Ice: apply ice to the affected area for short periods of time to reduce

the inflammation

– Compression: wrap the injured area to reduce inflammation

– Elevation: keep the injured area elevated to reduce swelling and pain

Over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs, if tolerated

Splint, cast, or walking aid to immobilize the injury

Physical therapy to restore alignment, improve flexibility, and strengthen muscles

Soft tissue friction massage

Cortisone injections to relieve inflammation and pain

Joint injections to help rebuild joints affected by degenerative diseases

Running with an injury can exacerbate the pain and aggravate the injury. If a person rests their sore knee for a few weeks and continues to experience pain, or if the pain is severe, medical attention is warranted. “A primary care sports medicine physician can make a diagnosis and recommend treatment options,” said Dr. Kyriacou.