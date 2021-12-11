Community in New York gets ready for the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

They are naming an ispost-pandemic stress.is what is seen inadriana: the ways to copeby the impact of the pandemicin difficult times I also knowlives in religion. peterour lady of guadalupe andtalked to the pastor of happinessinstitution on profitfrom faith to stabilityemotional of the people, inspecial when theday of the patron saint of exico.Peter: This Sunday is celebratedone more anniversary of the johnof the Virgin of Guadalupe, theDecember 12, 1531 at thecerro del tepeyac.that is why we have come to thechurch of the lady ofGuadalupe in Chelsea, Manhattan.we talked with father jeúsand he told us about the impact thathas the virgin in the life ofpeople.>> How can they help thepeople with their mental health?>> the whole day is full ofpeople who come crying,happy, with their requests.always return or leave thechurch with more hope.peter: the virgin can savelives?>> of course, in a pandemic thesanctuary was alwaysopened. today you can see atpeople who go to work.I am very surprised by thedelivery guys, come diverthey.beautiful, look how weis looking.seems to look at uspersonally.peter: a migratory situationdifficult, important problemhealth, what gives strength to thisVirgin?that greater is the faith that movesmountains, mainly issomething we can bring from thecountry of origin. every rose thatwe give the virginmeans light, hope,joy.>> the virgin saluted me from arobbery in my apartment.I am a transplant patientof rum.she talks to me as if it wereperson.peter: thedevotion that people kneel,why>> the faith of Hispanics is veryintense.we love from the heart,we love with everything.Adriana: Thank you very much, thetorch will come out of passaic, newjersey this Sunday at 3:00in the morning.at 12:00 noon orthey will enter the landlady atunited nations building.at 4:00 in the afternoon