Complaints and despair after delay to enter the Bad Bunny concert: “I’m selling the ticket offices, I’m leaving”

Despair and confusion reigned Friday night at the entrance to Bad Bunny’s concert “P FKN R” at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, an event that had been announced to begin around 8:00 pm, but which lasted almost three hours then not only had it not started, but hundreds of spectators were still in line.

After some fans have been waiting for more than 12 hours for the musical event that will have two functions to start, many turned to social networks to point out deficiencies in the coordination of the activity.

In fact, the discomfort generated by the delay of the concert led spectators to sell their tickets and leave the establishment.

The new day could verify that Hundreds of people were still lining up under tents, while dozens of others were seen leaving the Hiram Bithorn grounds, making comments such as: “I am selling all three lockers, I am going”.

Similarly, despair has led several to, chen they are reaching the end point, they find out that there is a way to sneak in and jump over the fences.

On the other hand, viewers reported that people fainted after waiting long hours and found themselves crowded with other people.

“Dizzy girl. Several people took her out of line, carrying her over the fence. No one appears from medical emergencies. Someone from security arrived and did nothing“Wrote an Internet user on his Twitter account.

According to Benjamín Torres Gotay, from El Nuevo Día, it was reported that a spokesperson for the concert organization said from the stage of the stadium that “more than six people” have fainted and called for physical distancing.

Likewise, a young woman by the name of Andrea María indicated that the event “has been the worst organization that I have seen in my life.”

“There is no line, there are no fences, the ‘health’ tents are packed with people. And there is no kind of lighting. If someone faints or something happens, there is no way out if you are in the middle, “he said.

Likewise, a young man took advantage of the same social platform to express that “the crowd there to enter is enormous.”

From early in the morning, Bad Bunny fans began to arrive at the Hiram Bithorn stadium, which opened its doors at 2 in the afternoon. (David Villafane / Staff)

A small square area was prepared so that attendees can eat food, prior to the concert. (David Villafane / Staff)

Being a long-term event, an area on the outskirts of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum is occupied by food trucks for the convenience of fans. (David Villafane / Staff)

Access to the concert will be from one of the exits of the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, where the “P fkn R” Museum is located. (David Villafane / Staff)

Attendees may be part of the various environments that are part of the Museum “P fkn R”. (David Villafane / Staff)

December 10, 2021 Hiram Bithorne stadium environment prior to the Bad Bunny concert tour of the museum and the artist’s career david.villafane@gfrmedia.com (David Villafane / Staff)

The urban exponent showed the teni that was part of his creative line by Adidas Originals. (David Villafane / Staff)

One of the recreations of what has been his music videos is this stamp, which was part of the YHLQMDLG video. (David Villafane / Staff)

On display they present the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110, owned by the artist, which is valued at three million, and it was with which he was presented at the 2020 Latin Grammy gala driving over the Teodoro Moscoso bridge. (David Villafane / Staff)

Being also a fashion icon, Bad Bunny fans will be able to appreciate the clothing worn by the artist and the covers of important magazines for which he has posed. (David Villafane / Staff)

Inside a glass case, on a concrete wall mount, live the dozens of awards that Bad bunny has received throughout his short, but intense and successful career. (David Villafane / Staff)

In April of this year, the Puerto Rican artist made his debut as a professional wrestler at Wrestlemania 37. (David Villafane / Staff)

Street art allusive to the “Bad Rabbit” could be seen outside the Hiram Bithorn Stadium. (David Villafane / Staff)

Art in various manifestations was part of the experience prior to the “P fkn R” concert. (David Villafane / Staff)

“They hung on the logistics of the event to get in,” he said.

This, which is under the name of “Stephortless” on Twitter, indicated by a video that he left the long line after there was only one checkpoint to access the stadium where the concert will take place.

“Everyone was crowded to get in. If there is someone who suffers from a panic attack there, they will die of one, “said the Internet user, hoping to enter the stadium later.

After the problems that fans of the rapper still face, there are already people who are announcing to sell their ticket offices for the show that will take place tomorrow.

“Two lockers available for tomorrow (not in sand), Interested to the DM”, expressed the user under the name of “guillo”.

Both Primera Hora and El Nuevo Día have requested a reaction from the Bad Bunny production team, but, so far, they have not responded to the requests.