Complaints in bulk after delay to enter the Bad Bunny concert: “I’m selling the ticket offices, I’m leaving”

Although it had been announced that the event would begin around 8:00 pm, citizens began to despair on Friday night after failures in the organization and logistics of the concert of Bad Bunny’s “P FKN R” at the stadium Hiram Bithorn.

After some fans have been waiting for more than 12 hours for the musical event that will have two functions to start, many have turned to social networks to point out deficiencies in the coordination of the activity.

In fact, the discomfort generated by the lateness of the concert is beginning to lead spectators to sell their tickets and leave the establishment.

The new day could verify that Hundreds of people were still lining up under tents, while dozens of others were seen leaving the Hiram Bithorn grounds, making comments such as: “I am selling all three lockers, I am going”.

Similarly, despair has led several to, when they are reaching the end point, they find out that there is a way to sneak in and jump over the fences.

On the other hand, viewers have reported that people have passed out after waiting long hours and being crowded with other people.

“Dizzy girl. Several people took her out of line, carrying her over the fence. No one appears from medical emergencies. Someone from security arrived and did nothing“Wrote an Internet user on his Twitter account.

According to reporter Benjamín Torres Gotay from El Nuevo Día, it was reported that a spokesperson for the concert organization expressed from the stage of the stadium that “more than six people” have fainted and called for physical distancing.

Likewise, a young woman named Andrea María indicated that the event “has been the worst organization that I have seen in my life.”

“There is no line, there are no fences, the ‘health’ tents are packed with people. And there is no kind of lighting. If someone faints or something happens, there is no way out if you are in the middle, “he said.

Likewise, a young man took advantage of the same social platform to express that “the crowd there to enter is enormous.”

“They hung on the logistics of the event to get in,” he said.

This, which is under the name of “Stephortless” on Twitter, indicated by a video that he left the long line after there was only one checkpoint to access the stadium where the concert will take place.

“Everyone was crowded to get in. If there is someone who suffers from a panic attack there, they will die of one, “said the Internet user, hoping to enter the stadium later.

After the problems that fans of the rapper still face, there are already people who are announcing to sell their ticket offices for the show that will take place tomorrow.

“Two lockers available for tomorrow (not in sand), Interested to the DM”, expressed the user under the name of “guillo”.

Both Primera Hora and El Nuevo Día have requested a reaction from the Bad Bunny production team, but, so far, they have not responded to the requests.