Coomeva: Coomeva Prepaid Medicine inaugurated the first medical center in Cartagena | Cartagena

Continuing with its expansion plan, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine will expand its services with vision to the year 2022. It is an investment for more than 22 billion to open 12 specialized medical centers throughout the country, which seek to provide a differential in the processes that users currently live and offer a new experience of well-being and health care.

The first of these centers was inaugurated in Cartagena in the Bocagrande sector, in the Prodegi Business Tower, which will impact more than 2,300 users who have Coomeva Prepaid Medicine in the Walled City.

This Medical Center in Cartagena will have services such as: General and specialized medical care including Nutrition, Psychology, Internal Medicine, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Gynecology, in addition to Cuidarte es Quererte; according to the conditions of each program; Clinical laboratory and medical procedures.

“At this moment we are focused on growing, that is why this investment, in addition to allowing us to correspond to the loyalty of 380 thousand affiliates throughout Colombia, puts into function our promise of value” Taking care of you is Loving you “, with the highest standards of service and gives us the possibility of giving back to the country by contributing to its growth with the activation of different sectors that favor accessibility, opportunity and coverage of Colombians in the health system with the Voluntary Health plans ”, he stated Marco Montes Martínez, general manager of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine.