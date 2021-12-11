Countries that returned and withdrew from Miss Universe 2021

The 70th edition of Miss Universe It has several casualties as is traditional to occur each year, however this 2021 is particular since it is carried out in the city of Eilat, Israel.

Due to the conflicts that exist between Palestine and Israel, several local organizers made the decision not to send candidates for this edition. These are; Indonesia Y Malaysia.

In addition, other countries that will not have participation in the final of the contest are; Barbados, Belize, Myanmar Y Uruguay.

On the other hand, ten countries once again had a participant to seek to be crowned. These are; Germany, Greece, Equatorial Guinea, Hungary, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Sweden Y Turkey.

The final night of Miss Universe will take place this Sunday and it will be broadcast on Wapa TV and FX at 8:00 at night.

