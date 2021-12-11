Cristian Castro and the nice detail he received from his daughter Rafaela on her birthday

A couple of days ago, Cristian castro celebrated his 47th birthday amid a shower of congratulations and good wishes from his fans. Among all the messages he received in his day, the one from his mother stood out, Veronica Castro, who two months ago was also celebrating. “I already want to celebrate, Happy birthday love!”The iconic actress wrote on her social networks when congratulating her son, who later revealed what was the spectacular gift that the blue-eyed woman gave him. And this was not the only surprise that the interpreter received in his day, because his daughter Rafaela he also had a very special detail with him. Sitting in front of the piano, the 7-year-old did a beautiful musical performance, which she clarified was a gift for her father. “Happy birthday daddy, may God continue to fill you with blessings”, He expressed when publishing the video on his Instagram account, which is managed by his mother, the Colombian Paola Eraso. At her young age, this girl has shown interest in following in her father’s footsteps, since she has been taking piano and musical composition classes for a long time, which have given very good results, added to the fact that the Castros have an artistic streak. Click below to see the emotional performance with which Rafaela surprised her father on his birthday.

