Cristian Castro talks about his annoyance with Valeria Liberman, mother of his older children | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- Cristian castro talked about his mother’s frustration Veronica Castro by proxy to the children he had with Valeria Liberman.

The singer returned to Mexico to make a presentation in Monterrey, after several months of absence in the Aztec country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The happy cock” confessed that after turning 47 he still feels young and revealed the gift that his famous mother, Verónica Castro, gave him on this special date.

“My mom gave me my iPhone, look … my mom looks super, thanks to my boss, and the truth is that last year she gave me my PlayStation, on the 5th,” said the artist happily upon arrival at the Airport of the City of Mexico.

Cristian receives a special gift from his daughter Rafaela

In the same way, Cristian said that his youngest daughter, Rafaela Castro, had a great detail with him on that important day. “She gave me a song, I’m super gifted, she gave me a beautiful song, a composition, every year I ask her for a new song.”

And upon hearing the questions about his older children, Castro explained: “(They are) fine, thank God, Mikhail has already turned 14 and Simone is already 16, so I saw her there …”.

While the reporters asked him if he is already a father-in-law, Vero Castro’s son revealed: “The one with a boyfriend turns out to be Rafaela … and his name is Matías … well, what is happening in this world? They no longer let you …” .

Verónica Castro cannot see her older grandchildren

But upon hearing that his mother has expressed her discontent with Valeria Liberman, The mother of her older children, for not letting her see her grandchildren, Cristian commented: “Well, of course, that’s the family’s a little frustration, especially my mother, who wants to see her grandchildren, and well, neither To speak, is that my mother is very independent and the truth is that it is difficult, she has to travel, see them, and my mother does not like to leave Mexico because she says that she does not do it with food from outside, she only likes Mexican food ”.

On the other hand, the singer said he was one of the most interested in his mother returning to television forums. “Every day I pick stone with my mother, with Vero, so that she returns to television, I am the one who most fights with her about her returning to television, every day I am ‘hey, mother, come back’, ( he tells me) ‘leave me alone’ and I don’t know what ”.

In the same way, the also son of “Crazy” Valdés praised Vero’s new look. “Of course! Right now she is in her stage that she wants to see more of an adult, and it’s good that she looks very pretty, and if she wants that stage, she’s cool! The actors are like that, they start to change.”

Cristian confesses that he has no partner

Confessing being alone in the sentimental field, Castro did not rule out the possibility of falling in love again. “I’m already losing weight … hopefully yes, hopefully more crowds of girls will gather and be able to have a girlfriend now, this year I ask God for that, hopefully love knocks on my door, that something super father will touch me , but we are very distracted with these two projects that I have for them, by Cristian Castro and my group ”.

And before saying goodbye to the reporters, the interpreter confessed some of his dreams in the professional field. “I would love to have my series, I hope my series can be had, I would like to be a host, because my parents are hosts, so I would like to have my program on Televisa or any other network, I would really love to be a host.”