Criticism of Camilo Vargas for the final of Mexican soccer – International Soccer – Sports

The Argentinian Diego Cocca, coach of the Atlas of Mexican soccer, he trusted in the ability of the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to overcome mistakes and bring his team the Mexican soccer title.

“He has saved us a lot of times. The goalkeeper position is very ungrateful, but on Sunday it will be whole and it will lead us to the title, we trust Camilo a lot,” said the coach after his team fell 3- 2 with León in the first leg of the 2021 Apertura final.

León won a game in which he was twice down on the scoreboard. He did it with goals from the Chilean Víctor Dávila and a double from the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena. Atlas scored thanks to Luis Reyes and Argentine Julio César Furch. Cocca defended his goalkeeper for the mistakes he made in a pair of León goals.

“We made individual mistakes that cost us goals; I think we could have avoided at least a couple, but they are things that happen. We talk with Camilo and he is fine, calm. Nothing happens. We are going to get up on the second leg,” he argued.

Win in Jalisco

The strategist insisted on the offensive identity of his team, which caused the game against León to have so many goals: “this team always goes forward, today we wanted to win, not draw, León took advantage of our mistakes, that’s the fight. Sometimes it is destiny and you need more luck, but we are going to look for it. ”

Diego Cocca stressed that they should take advantage of these days to adjust the situations that made them fail: “We have to correct several aspects and we know that in Jalisco we must win. This team has shown that it has recovered from other difficulties. On Sunday we are going to win by one or two goals. “

The coach underlined the defensive vulnerability that his team showed when in the regular tournament they presumed to have the best defense with 10 goals conceded in 17 games. “It is very rare that we have scored three goals, but I must also say that at least we could have taken the draw because we were in front twice on the scoreboard.”

The only league title Atlas won dates from the 1950-1951 season, a 70-year drought that it will try to break in the remaining 90 minutes. Atlas will host León in the second leg of the 2021 Apertura final next Sunday.

