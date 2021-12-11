Cryptocurrencies: solution or problem? | Economy

Since the birth of bitcoin, more than 9,000 cryptocurrencies have been created. In a way, the situation is reminiscent of the Era of Banking Freedom in the United States before 1863, where each bank issued its own currency. At the time it became clear that privately produced money is not an effective medium of exchange and is subject to financial panics.

Cryptocurrencies can be divided into two main types. First, there are fiat cryptocurrencies, bitcoin being the best known, although ether has surpassed it in contracting volume. These currencies, based on cryptographic techniques, are privately issued, without any asset to back them, and are denominated in their own unit of account. Likewise, its high volatility stands out. In addition to the high risks that it poses as an investment asset, bitcoin represents a clear waste of energy, since, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), it consumes 0.36% of the world’s electricity or, in other words, represents the total electricity consumption of countries such as Chile or Belgium.

Despite these problems, the idea that a diversified portfolio should contain a small proportion of cryptocurrencies has spread and some financial institutions have begun to offer investment vehicles that include them. A significant proportion of transactions in Robinhood, the application of trading that causes a sensation among small investors, is related to cryptocurrencies.

A second type of digital currencies are the so-called stable digital currencies or stablecoins. In principle, this type of currency is intended to be a form of money backed one-to-one with the corresponding government fiat currency (that is, its value is linked to that of existing currencies). According to the IMF, its market capitalization has quadrupled in 2021 to $ 120 billion. These stable digital currencies can have different support: from cash and very liquid and safe assets (bank deposits or US Treasury bills) to other crypto assets, going through non-cash equivalent assets (corporate bonds, commercial paper, etc.). Some do not even have a specific collateral and maintain their convertibility by increasing or reducing their offer depending on market conditions.

The Group of 30 (the main banking supervisors) and the IMF have raised some doubts about the effective support of these currencies: the data is not audited by an independent entity, the information provided on such support is insufficient and there is a significant risk liquidity (only a third of the collateral is cash and highly liquid assets such as US Treasury bills).

In addition to their high volatility, there are technological problems that prevent cryptocurrencies from being effective means of payment: first, they have a scalability problem, since, by being designed as a blockchain, to fulfill their promise of decentralized trust, they require that all the Users download and verify the complete transaction history. This generates a notable technological challenge, since, to process a number of transactions that we can consider standard for a national payment system, millions of users would have to exchange files whose size would approach one terabyte, which could block the internet. Second, while in traditional payment systems, once the transaction has been recorded in the central bank’s accounting, it can no longer be revoked, permissionless cryptocurrencies do not guarantee the firmness of individual payments. In short, the decentralized trust system requires enormous computational power consumption and is vulnerable.

The risks posed by crypto assets are growing rapidly as their market capitalization significantly increases, the investments made by retail clients (according to Asufintech, one million Spaniards have already invested more than 6,000 euros in cryptocurrencies), the exposures of the traditional financial sector to these assets and their use in payments and settlements. The size of the market has multiplied by 10 (and is now similar to that of US high-yield bonds).

For the IMF, with limited or inadequate transparency and control, these assets being also speculative and very volatile, the crypto system is exposed to consumer fraud (Financial times recently noted that investors have lost more than $ 10 billion this year to theft or fraud in these markets) and market integrity risks.

In recent months, we have seen other issues raised by these cryptoassets and their operators. A recent example is the use of inside information in OpenSea, the largest operator in the digital market of tokens unique and non-expendable. This practice, in the regulated world of securities, could have been a criminal offense. In this case, the company apologized. Another example is the case of DeversiFi, a platform for trading crypto assets, which recently made an erroneous payment of 24 million dollars. The incident was resolved positively only by the goodwill of the participants, but as the activity grows and these issues increase, trust in the system may suffer.

To mitigate the risks posed by digital currencies, the main international institutions, such as the Financial Stability Board and the IMF, are proposing recommendations adapted to their characteristics: national authorities should regulate and supervise, with proportionality, digital currencies; there must be effective risk management, including cybersecurity measures, anti-money laundering measures and manager suitability requirements; operators must have information systems that guarantee the safeguarding of information; Strict transparency requirements must be met that allow users and stakeholders to understand how the digital currency works; the information provided must be adequately audited; etc. In general, it is considered that a regulation similar to that applicable to operators that supply similar products (bank deposits, digital payments, money market funds, etc.) should be reached.

The European Commission has recently proposed a Regulation of crypto-asset markets that will require an administrative authorization for issuers and service providers in said assets in the Single Market. The Commission has also presented a proposal for a regulation on the prevention of money laundering, which includes all types and categories of crypto-asset service providers as obliged subjects. It has also proposed to prohibit the opening or use of an anonymous account in crypto assets. Finally, the Commission has proposed the regulation of transfers using crypto assets, which will entail the provision of all the complete identification of the issuer and receiver of said transfers.

In conclusion, given the risk posed by these new activities (lack of consumer protection, market integrity, cyberattacks, etc.), we have already seen that regulation is an option that the authorities are considering. The chairman of the Federal Reserve has said of cryptocurrencies that they have failed as a legitimate payment system and are dangerously deregulated. China has been more drastic, banning private cryptocurrency transactions in September. In the rest of the world it seems clear that sooner or later cryptocurrencies will be regulated or made to compete with the digital currencies of central banks.