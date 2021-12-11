Cryptocurrency crisis? The problems that threaten bitcoin and other currencies

This September 2021 it was news that China decided outlaw the negotiation and mining of cryptocurrencies, an asset that in recent years has achieved great acceptance in the market. This decision of the Chinese country has caused consequences immediate.

Some countries, such as China, have made cryptocurrency mining illegal EFE

One of them has been a predictable exodus of ‘miners’ to territories with fewer restrictions, and on the other hand, a domino effect, since this prohibition has caused other territories to follow the same Steps than the Asian country with regard to this type of currency.

Several countries impose new restrictions on the world of cryptocurrencies

We remember that, in all the countries of the world, except The Savior, cryptocurrencies are unregulated financial assets. In other words, they are not legal currency nor do they receive any back of the central banks. Despite this, individuals or private entities have full power to make the transactions who want with them.

Unlike these countries, there are others that have decided to restrict the transactions commercial, in addition to preventing banks from entering this market. Some examples are Canada or Colombia. On the other hand, Vietnam or Saudi Arabia have directly banned cryptocurrencies What payment instrument.

Sweden asks Europe to impose restrictions on this currency

Following the decision of China to prohibit cryptocurrency mining, Sweden has also decided to join the ban on cryptocurrency mining. Furthermore, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Environmental Protection Agency even asked by letter that Europe establish a prohibition of this activity.





Read also

EFE AGENCY

In a statement they state that “between April and August 2021, the electrical consumtion for mining bitcoin in the country increased by several hundred percent and now amounts to 1 TWh per year. That is equivalent to the electricity of 200,000 Swedish homes ”.

As announced by Digiconomist, a platform that is up to date on the energy consumption of the crypto network, bitcoin Y ethereum, the most important cryptocurrencies, come to use more or less the double electricity in a year than all of Sweden.

Read also