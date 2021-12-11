Cuban-Spanish soprano María Remolá dies at 91

The Spanish Cuban soprano Maria Remolá, a fundamental figure of lyrical art on the island, died this Thursday in Santo Domingo, days after turning 91.

Remolá, born in 1930 in Barcelona but known as “the Cuban Nightingale”, settled in Cuba at the beginning of the 1950s, and was the founder of the National Lyrical Theater, a company with which she performed a wide repertoire of operas, operettas and zarzuelas.

In 1956 she became a singing disciple of Francisco Fernández Dominicis and received advanced classes with the Bulgarian singer Liliana Yablenska. He made his professional debut in 1958, in the Aguilá-Martelo company, with the title role of the opera Marineby Arrieta. Three years later, he starred in the sunset Doña Francisquita, from Vives, directed by Antonio Palacios in the Payret theater and in the television version. She also sang at the Martí Theater led by Antonio Palacios Espejo.

Several critics have noted that his voice could reach astonishing high notes that very few sopranos have achieved.

“His was a voice with enough metal in the low registers that allowed him to successfully handle Liu’s” Signore ascolta “(Turandot), but it also enabled her to deliver the extremely high notes, “wrote Nicholas E. Limansky.” As in the cases of Mina Foley and Erna Sack, these were based on a sweet, floating extension of the voice that seemed to whistle. The best example of this is his ending of the variations on “Ah vous dirais-je Maman”, which end on an easy B held above a high C. His “Bell Song” (in bad French) shows a very well phrased vocalization, but a bland central aria. At the end of the first chorus of the bell, Remolá adopts the Robin variation, and then concludes the aria with another G # sustained above the high C “.

María Remolá’s career also included numerous performances in cabaret, radio and television, media that made her very popular among Cubans in the 60s, 70s and 80s. She was also a soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

His collaboration with the Cuban National Ballet in two works by Alberto Méndez cannot be forgotten: “Ode to joy”, with music by Ludwig van Beethoven, and in a very special way, “The river and the forest”, with music from which It was her husband, Cuban Felix Guerrero.

Remolá’s career, full of tours, great successes and anecdotes, came to a halt when, after leaving Cuba and passing through Spain, he finally settled in 1985 in Santo Domingo, where he dedicated himself to teaching.

In an interview with the music critic Alfonso Quiñones for the TV program Mundos Paralelos, Remolá recalled that she arrived in Cuba in 1952, after asking an aunt of hers who lived there, to invite her to Havana for 15 days, and never she imagined that she would stay there for so many years, that she would become an artist loved by the Cuban people, to the point of coming to consider her Cuban.

On social media, including the singer’s Facebook account, many Cubans have left their memories and condolences to the singer’s family and friends.