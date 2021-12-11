Davinson Sanchez talks about the national team and gives his favorite to the title in Colombia | Colombia selection

An important week had the Tottenham central defender, after scoring the second touchdown in his team’s victory (3-0) against Norwich. In conversation with the Vbar program on Caracol Radio, the Colombian was happy to score again. “It is always important to confirm the good moment with a goal, it is a reward, and more so for us who weren’t going through a very pleasant moment.”

Leaving aside the current moment of the player and his club, the defender emphasized the moment that is being lived in the Colombian National Team and especially in that uncertainty of being able to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “They have been working very hard, It is a very difficult qualifying round. All the teams have done their best to be in the World Cup event and make sure that their teams are in the most important football event, the World Cup. ”

In the same way, he made the balance of the tricolor in the current Qualifiers. “The balance, even though we are in a direct qualifying position, is acceptable, but not so positive. We have the tools to be in the World Cup event”, assured the one born in Cauca.

Taking into account the drought of the forwards of the ‘coffee’ team, Dávinson said: “It is an issue that has been talked about a lot and has generated anxiety. The forward knows it, the front-line midfielder, the creator, we as defenders , but in the end the most important thing is to continue, not to stay there. ”

When I asked him about his future and he was surprised with his answer, stating: “I loved Holland, it is one of the places where I have felt the most comfortable, people treated me very well and the affection has been very great. I always have the doors open to what may happen “.