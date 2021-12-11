Defense Minister assures border is “calm”

Santo Domingo, RD.

“Calm” and “calm”, that is how the Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, described the current environment of the dividing line between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Díaz Morfa indicated that the border situation “has been improving” but they remain “very vigilant.”

It also revealed that the number of soldiers deployed to protect the area has decreased.

“Right now there are a little less than there were a few days ago, that the information had already been given that it had reached almost 13,000 soldiers,” he explained.

Regarding the questions about the visible presence or not of uniformed men, the minister clarified that the 13,000 are not only located on the border.

“It is throughout the part of Azua, until reaching the border in the southern part, Mao, all those areas where they are preventing that the crime if they cross the border does not reach other destinations in the country,” he specified.

“Tolls”

On the other hand, Díaz Morfa pointed out that when it is verified that any soldier is involved with some type of crime, such as the so-called “tolls”, he is subject to its regulations.

“Some expelled, others sanctioned,” he said.

Christmas operative

The head of the Ministry of Defense also said that 3,800 soldiers will be deployed for the 2021-2022 Christmas preventive work “exclusively to support the operation.”

The lieutenant general spoke in these terms after participating in an act of donation of three mobile hospitals to the country by the United States government.