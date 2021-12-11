Díaz-Canel received the credentials of eight new ambassadors ›Cuba› Granma

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received on the morning of this Friday, from the Palace of the Revolution and in a solemn audience, the Credential Letters of eight new ambassadors on the Island .

Accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Chancellor of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, the Head of State received, first, His Excellency, José María Borja López, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador. “For us, said Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, it is an honor to receive him”; and before the warm greeting, the visitor made reference to common spaces, such as culture, that exist between both Latin American nations.

The host President asked the new ambassador how the nation is dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic; and explained how Cuba – based on the vaccination process that already makes it possible to have more than 80 percent of the population with a cycle of three doses – is controlling the new coronavirus while it has started the administration of a booster vaccine dose .

Bilateral relations between the Republic of Ecuador and Cuba were progressively reestablished in the consular and commercial spheres, as of July 10, 1979; and in the diplomatic sphere, on August 23 of the same year.

The second to present Credentials to the Greater Antilles was the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, His Excellency Paisan Rupanichkij, to whom Díaz-Canel Bermúdez expressed that it is a “pleasure to receive him.” The president also sent a fraternal greeting to the friendly country and its leadership, and thanked Thailand – a nation that established diplomatic relations with Cuba on May 15, 1958 – for the support given to the Caribbean country in the face of the government’s economic, commercial and financial blockade. of the United States.

For his part, Rupanichkij affirmed that his country will always support Cuba in its fight against the blockade, due to the suffering that such a siege causes to the population of the Greater Antilles. In the same way, he made explicit the will of his country to increase exchange actions with Cuba.

His Excellency Mr. Marko Milisav arrived at the Palace of the Revolution from Bosnia and Herzegovina to present Credentials as the new ambassador. President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez offered him a warm welcome, while taking the opportunity to convey a fraternal greeting to the leadership of the country with which the Island – the first Latin American nation to do so – established diplomatic relations on April 29, 1997. .

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba made explicit to the representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina – a sovereign state that emerged in 1992 on the Balkan Peninsula – his gratitude for the support they have traditionally given to the island. For his part, Misilav He assured that in Bosnia and Herzegovina Cuba will always find a friendly country; and made explicit the will of his nation to continue working to strengthen ties of friendship. “We will work together and we will move forward,” Díaz-Canel Bermúdez declared to the new ambassador.

Of honor for being in Cuba, he spoke when he delivered his Credentials to the host President, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, Her Excellency Anahit Harutyunyan, to whom the Head of State gave a cordial welcome and offered details about these times lived by the Island, to face the epidemic.

To the representative of that country located in the mountainous region of the Caucasus, between Asia and Europe, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez extended his gratitude for the traditional support received from that nation in the just demands of the Island before the United Nations to put an end to the blockade of the United States against the Caribbean country.

It was that same feeling of gratitude, for saying no to the Blockade, which minutes later the dignitary shared with the new ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Prosper Higiro, to whom he also ratified the will of the Caribbean nation to work towards continue to strengthen ties of cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the Republics of Cuba and Rwanda have been maintained over time, uninterruptedly, since they were established on September 7, 1979, always stamped by friendship and mutual respect. In that tone faithful to history, His Excellency Prosper Higiro expressed himself, who told the Cuban host about the interest of the dignitary of his country to visit the Island, an experience that did not take place last year because COVID-19 did not allow it. In this regard, Díaz-Canel Bermúdez emphasized to the new ambassador that the friendly president can arrive in Cuba “whenever he wishes.”

More close encounters

The dangers posed by climate change at the planetary level, the defense of freedom of commerce and navigation, as well as the rejection of the imposition of coercive and unilateral measures, are common purposes that unite the nations of Cuba and Australia. In that spirit, the meeting took place, in the Palace of the Revolution, between the Cuban President and the new ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia, His Excellency Mr. Remo Moretta, who in magnificent Spanish spoke of feeling honor when he presented the Letters of Credence.

Both nations are united by 150 years of ties in multiple fields. On such a reality that offers many opportunities, Remo Moretta commented. And President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez went on to say: “We are going to work to strengthen those relationships.” The possibilities of exchanges in sectors such as health, biotechnology, mining or energy, as well as the existing potentialities to promote triangular cooperation projects for the benefit of the small island states of the Pacific, gravitate on the stocks of two nations that are closer than they are. can be suspected.

Then it was the turn of the new ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency Mr. Mariano Ebang Ebang, to whom the Cuban dignitary expressed: “It is a pleasure for us to receive him.” Likewise, the president extended his thanks for the support that the African Union has always given to the Caribbean island in its fight against the US blockade.

Bilateral relations between Cuba and Equatorial Guinea were established at the embassy level on December 27, 1972. Of the new anniversary of diplomatic relations that is yet to come, of a history of closeness and mutual understanding, the new ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

The day of solemn audience closed with the arrival at the Palace of the Revolution of the new ambassador of Ireland, Her Excellency Maeve von Heynitz. “With all affection we receive it,” President Díaz-Canel told the diplomat, who recalled the visit he made to that friendly country in 2019, an experience that was marked by a warm welcome from the host country.

In recent years – said the Head of State – relations between the two countries have been strengthening. The dignitary referred to Ireland as a “rebel island” that understands the struggles of a nation like Cuba: “History unites us a lot,” said the host, who also thanked the friendly country for the support – with whom the Major of the Antilles has maintained diplomatic ties since October 1999 — it has given the Caribbean nation in its fight against the blockade.