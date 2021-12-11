Diego Valdés is already in Mexico City to sign with America

Mexico City /

The America is very close to announcing its first reinforcement heading to the Closing 2022 after Diego Valdés landed this Saturday at the Mexico City to define the last details of his transfer after passing through Santos.

The attacking midfielder took a flight from Santiago de Chile and landed early in the capital of Mexico, where TUDN caught him with his representative Gaston gonzalez, already with everything advanced.

Only the medical exams, which will be held this Saturday at the facilities of Coapa, for Valdés to stamp his signature on the contract that will tie him as a player of the Eagles ahead of the next tournament.

America won the bid to Striped Y Blue Cross, who also wanted the player who wore the jersey of Saints since 2019 and has also passed through Monarcas Morelia in Mexican soccer.

Valdes lands in Coapa because the Mexican Sebastian Cordova did not convince the coach Santiago Solari and they are trying to accommodate him in Chivas in an exchange for Uriel antuna, which seems to fall while Tigers monitor the situation waiting to make an offer.

