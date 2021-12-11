Differences in the response to immunotherapy in men versus women with advanced melanoma

In certain circumstances, men may have a better response to immunotherapy than women, according to a study.

The results indicate that the sex of the patient should be taken into account when planning treatment to optimize results.

In a population-based study, ipilimumab-treated women with melanoma who subsequently received combination immunotherapy with nivolumab and ipilimumab had a more than twofold increased risk of death compared to their male counterparts.

The hazard ratio for mortality in women versus men treated with combination immunotherapy after previous ipilimumab treatment was 2.6 (p = 0.003).

In the investigation, no such difference was observed between those who received treatment with a single drug, either pembrolizumab or nivolumab (HR for mortality in women versus men: 0.97; p = 0.85) or among patients who had not been treated with ipilimumab before (HR: 0.85; p = 0.16).

Women previously treated with ipilimumab also nearly tripled the risk of death following combination immunotherapy versus single-drug anti-programmed cell death protein-1 treatment (HR: 2.82), but none of these differences were seen in patients. men participating in the study.

The analysis was carried out on 982 men and 387 women with stage III or IV melanoma whose mean age was 75 years.

“These new findings indicate that for women with a history of ipilimumab use, the anti-death protein treatment programmed cell-1 may be preferable to combined treatment, while for men it is not clear which treatment is better, “they commented on the research.

In a statement, the lead author, Dr. Grace Lu-Yao, in Philadelphia, United States, acknowledged that it has not yet been clarified whether the increase in risk of death in women is due to the side effects of the treatment or lack of efficacy, highlighting that: “This is a strong data signal of the real world that more research is needed. “

“These data represent a wake-up call based on the experience of hundreds of patients treated with these drugs. These real world data demonstrate that results derived from men may not be applicable to women and it is essential to design studies with sufficient power to assess the efficacy of treatment based on sex, “said Dr. Lu-Yao.

The relevance of findings for systematic practice It is not clear, given the mean age of the cohort and the lack of data on whether the excess mortality was related to cancer or the toxicity was due to another cause, said Jeffrey S. Weber, Ph.D, Dr. Professor and Deputy Director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York University School of Medicine.

“The study is interesting and detailed, but it is a fairly limited cohort, whose members are over 65 years old and have a median age of 75 years, which is very different from most cohorts of melanoma patients treated with immunotherapy with a median age 10 years younger, “Dr. Weber noted in an interview.

In general, these data would not influence the way I treat patients. Dr. Jeffrey Weber

In addition, “in practice almost no current patient will have previously been treated with ipilimumab and then receive combination immunotherapy. In general, these data would not have an impact on how I treat patients,” he commented.

This study is not the first to show a gender difference in results after immunotherapy.

A meta-analysis published in The Lancet Oncology in 2018 showed that immune checkpoint inhibitors are twice as effective as standard cancer treatments in men with advanced solid tumors, compared to their female counterparts.

However, gender-based differences are still underestimated despite “accumulating evidence of the potential role of sex in drug efficacy due to biological differences between men and women,” commented the authors of the latter. study on melanoma.

“This lack of attention around the association of sex with the efficacy of immunotherapy based on immune checkpoint inhibitors may have important negative consequences, especially as these drugs carry high toxicity and high cost of treatment. For future trials , it would be crucial to examine the modification of the effect as a function of sex, “they concluded.

