Director of the CSS requests a medical audit after the death of a patient at the JJ Vallarino polyclinic

This after it was reported in social networks that the medical staff of the JJ Vallarino polyclinic refused to provide medical care to a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The director of the CSS explained that according to the information they handle, previously the patient had presented several cardiorespiratory arrests and had received a resuscitation procedure, in addition to being detected coronavirus.

“What I have preliminary is that it is a patient who had presented two cardiorespiratory arrests and when patients enter that phase of repeated cardiorespiratory arrests the condition deteriorates and in the end COVID-19 was also found in the patient. I want to tell you that the CSS, its charisma is compassion, that is the engine that moves us and I find it extremely difficult to believe that in a health facility people do not offer care, that is why I sent for an audit, I hope they do that report and once we have it, we will make it known ”, explained the director of the CSS.