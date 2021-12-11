DNA tests help solve the murder of a waitress that occurred 25 years ago in Contra Costa County – Telemundo Bay Area 48

Investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office say they have solved a 25-year-old case involving the murder of a waitress at a Crockett restaurant.

Danny Lamont Hamilton, 51, is charged with murder and related crimes in the murder of Priscilla Lewis, a 21-year-old Vallejo woman who worked at the Four Corners restaurant on Second Avenue in Crockett.

On September 24, 1996, the restaurant’s cook called 911 shortly before 10:30 p.m., after finding Lewis dead in the building’s basement bathroom, and investigators determined that the cause of death was suffocation from drowning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, detectives sent additional information to a crime lab for analysis and a DNA match was obtained for Hamilton, who had been in the Martinez county jail from 1999 to 2002 on unrelated sexual assault charges, they said. sheriff’s officials.

He is currently in a state prison in Southern California and was charged Wednesday with the murder.

“I would like to acknowledge the many Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime lab staff for their dedication and tireless work,” Sheriff David Livingston said in a statement. “We continue to investigate unsolved homicides in an effort to provide families, like Priscilla Lewis’s, with answers and some closure and hold suspects to account.”