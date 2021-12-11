Do you have a Samsung mobile? This is the app that you have to install to customize the sound to the maximum

A simple and free application, that’s all you need to fully customize the sound of your Samsung mobile. We tell you how to do it.

Customizing the sound of your Samsung mobile is extremely simple thanks to the application Sound assistant, developed by the South Korean company itself. It is a easy to use and free app that offers you multiple options for configure something as important as sound. If you haven’t done it yet, in this article we explain step by step how you can do it.

We have already downloaded this app to test it and analyze it to the last detail, so we are ready to tell you everything you need to know about it. For example, we can tell you that inside you will find tools as interesting as an equalizer or a floating button so that the sound assistant is always on screen. Without further ado, let’s see what Sound Assistant has to offer.

Sound Assistant, the sound app you need on your Samsung mobile

The possibility of customizing different sections of the mobile phone, such as the sound, is something that gives the terminal great value. In the case of Samsung, you can download an app called Sound Assistant that allows you to have a little more decision when configuring the sounds of the phone. Is free and you can access it from the Galaxy Store from your smartphone or from the following link.

When you open it for the first time, you will come across the menus and functions available. Let’s go one by one to make compression easier. First you will see the “Scenarios” menu, which allows you to configure different scenarios for the sound to adjust automatically depending on the moment. For example, you can set it to automatically go into vibrate mode when you’re at work and the exact time for this scenario.

The next tool is called “Floating Button” and the truth is that its name already lets us see to a great extent what it is for. If you activate it, a Sound Wizard button will be displayed steadily on the home screen. Thus, you can quickly access it when you need to change any settings.

It is also interesting to activate the box “Control multimedia volume”, so the volume buttons will be used to raise or lower the volume of videos and audios, and not the melody of the telephone.

We continue in Sound Assistant to tell you about a function that we recommend you use, “Individual app volumes”. As its name suggests, it serves so that changing the volume in one application does not affect the rest. You just have to enter this section and select the apps whose sound you want to modify individually by tapping the + button. In this way, increasing the volume on Instagram will not affect the volume of Twitter videos, for example.

With this free app you can also adjust the speed of volume change choosing the number of steps between the minimum and the maximum. For example, you can configure that you have to press the volume up button ten times to reach the maximum power. On the other hand, you can enable the function “Multisound” to select which apps can play sound at the same time than other apps.

Downloading Sound Assistant on your Samsung mobile is also worth it for “Independent app sound”, a tool with which you set an app to emit its sound through a different device. For example, you can choose that Spotify plays through a Bluetooth speaker that you have connected while the rest of the apps continue to sound on the mobile speaker.

One of the most important sections to personalize the sound of your Samsung is “Effects and sound quality”, where you will find the equalizer. You can opt for a custom sound or choose from the phone’s default modes. In this menu you can also activate Dolby Atmos sound, “Auditorium” mode to simulate reverb, enable the UHQ optimizer and tube amp, and use the Adapt Sound to create your own sound profiles.

Finally, in Sound Assistant you can find multiple advanced settings. For example, you can set the balance of the sound you hear on the left and right, activate headphone alerts, and change audio to mono, among other options. Without a doubt, if sound is an important aspect for you, it is best that you inquire in Sound Assistant and customize all the options to your liking.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe