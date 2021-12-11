Does Adamari López send a message to Olga Tañón ?: “When the person you had on a pedestal falls”

Could this Olga Tañón and Adamari López have already gotten out of hand? The Puerto Rican singer mentioned her compatriot in a video in which she exposes that she underwent a gastric balloon to lose weight. Time after Adamari López appeared on Instagram dancing “Mi Forma De Ser”, a theme by Olga Tañón.

For many, Adamari López’s response was loaded with a kind of sarcasm since the song itself says: “Let them say what they want about me.”

Olga Tañón, for her part, apologized through her Instagram account: “Unfortunately the admiration for what has been achieved by some people, others take it unfortunate as gossip and stupidity. And I’m not going to fall for that period. In previous videos I talked about bariatric as a discipline, and I mentioned people, I found out, they have achieved it like that. He has never been with the intention of offending, on the contrary, he has been enhancing his discipline after a process. If it was this way, I’m sorry. But there are always the wicked sticking the dagger. Blessings and let’s continue happy ”.

But it is also true that in his words he does not retract. In any moment denies that Adamari actually had a gastric balloon.

It is also true that even when he downloaded the video in which he spoke about the supposed surgery that Adamari López underwent, it is still available on social networks like Instagram:

Therefore, many believe that indeed the last video of Adamari López could be in response to Olga Tañón, since in this, the text says: “When the person you had on a pedestal falls”. Even her fans have come out in defense of the Puerto Rican singer trying to take all this with more humor by telling Ada: “Poor Olga, she did not do it with bad intentions”, these words received more than 100 likes on Instagram. There are also many messages according to these words.

“It is not exactly if he did it and he denies it, it is lying and saying that he lowered himself with the Oprah form, that is lying.” Someone else tried to join the conversation by telling Ada that if everything is false to say so and now: “You are absolutely right. If it is a hint for Olga, Adamari has passed, I think. That is. Talk with her. Why ridicule her more? If what he said is not true, deny it now. “

But others say that Olga Tañón is a “nosy.” But others go and defend her: “The problem is not Olga Tañon. That she is a divine so real and direct, that she spoke a truth haha ​​that we all already knew. The problem is that he lied and that with pure exercises he managed to lose weight overnight, but I don’t understand why he gets so upset, the foam went up to his head ”.

