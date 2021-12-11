Dollar price today December 11, exchange rate

Today Saturday December 11, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8820 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.9172 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9172 – Sale: $ 20.9172

: Buy $ 20.9172 – Sale: $ 20.9172 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14

: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.38

: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.38 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.37

Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.37 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50 Monex: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.49

Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.49 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.63

Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.63 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.43 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 20.43 – Sale: $ 21.45 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 48,235.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.63 pesos, for $ 28.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

