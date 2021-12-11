Doubts with Benzema are extinguished

Karim Benzema signs up for the derby. Early in the morning, the French striker fed hopes of being available for Carlo Ancelotti in this Sunday’s derby (9pm, Movistar LaLiga) against Atlético. The madridista striker worked with the rest of the group in the first exercises of the last training session of the white team prior to the confrontation against his eternal rival from the capital. Benzema had been working individually all week, either in the gym or on the pitch, due to hamstring problems that made him retire in the first minutes of last Saturday’s league game against Real Sociedad.

Ancelotti later confirmed Benzema’s presence in the call at a press conference. “Today he has trained well. He has had good feelings, he is available and tomorrow he will play”, said the Italian coach, who took advantage of the question to thank the work of the medical team and the club’s recuperators.

Benzema has only missed two games this season. That of the Inter Champions League last Tuesday and the visit to Elche in the League, a match in which Ancelotti gave him rest after Karim trained in the gym on the eve of that match. Benzema is currently the league’s top scorer, with 12 goals, and also the team’s top scorer in all competitions. He has scored another five goals in the Champions League that make him add 17 goals in the total count of the white season. He has played 1,687 minutes spread over 20 games (15 in the League and five in the Champions League), which makes him the sixth most used player by Ancelotti.

Bale returns to the list

Carlo Ancelotti called up his 25 available players (all except Ceballos, who the coach hopes to have in training next day) for the match against Atlético. Gareth Bale, who had not been part of a list since the end of August, returns to the squad in the match of the third day of the League against Betis. The Italian coach will have to make two discards before the game. The 25 summoned are summoned at 11:45 in the morning to concentrate at the residence of the first team in Valdebebas.

Call for Carlo Ancelotti for the Real Madrid-Atlético derby

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Toni Fuidias.

Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jovic, Bale, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mariano.