Early diagnosis of bronchiectasis is essential in severe type 2 asthma

In the analysis, the presence of CRS, chronic sputum production, and daily OCS intake were all strongly predictive of the presence of BE.

Long-term eosinophil-mediated inflammatory damage, promoted by T2 inflammation, induces tissue changes and airway remodeling.

Hugh Windom, MD, an allergy and immunologist in Sarasota, Florida, felt that this observational study of severe, poorly controlled type 2 asthma adds to our understanding of chronic lung disease that results from long-standing, persistent asthma.

“A similar analysis of other forms of severe asthma would be helpful in establishing these findings as unique to type 2 asthma. Therefore, early and aggressive treatment of persistent asthma is the standard of care, and this study reinforces why it is so important to modulate asthma. inflammation of the airways with one or some of the many medications available today, “he added.

Type 2 inflammation is likely to play a causal role in the development of bronchiectasis (BE) in patients with severe type 2-high asthma (T2-SA), and its early diagnosis is essential to improve outcomes in patients with this dual diagnosis, a prospective diagnosis, is suggested in the multicenter observational study.

The study led by Claudia Crimi, from the AOU Policlinico “G.Rodolico-San Marco”, Catania, Italy, and her colleagues in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy, indicated that “our results confirm and extend the current knowledge that T2- SA with coexisting BE was frequently associated with CRS with and without nasal polyposis, chronic sputum production, chronic OCS ingestion, and a higher rate of exacerbations. ”

Furthermore, chronic rhinosinusitis was significantly more prevalent in T2-SA plus BE patients with 84% in compared to those without BE at 58.7%, as did chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) at 54% versus 42.9%, the researchers added.

Furthermore, 58% of patients in the T2-SA plus BE group (compared to only 23.8% of patients in the T2-SA group alone) reported chronic mucus hypersecretion, whereas a higher proportion of patients with BE in 56% received oral maintenance corticosteroids (OCS) compared with 34.9% of patients without BE, the researchers note.

T2-SA plus BE patients also reported a greater number of exacerbations from asthma in the past year (10 per year) compared to 6 exacerbations in patients without BE. “It has been hypothesized that long-term eosinophil-mediated inflammatory damage, promoted by T2 inflammation, induces tissue changes and airway remodeling, playing a major role in the pathogenesis of BE,” the researchers observed. .

High dose ICS

The mean age of the cohort was 55 years, but the mean age at the onset of the disease was younger, 32.3 years. Almost 60% of the cohort were women, and all patients received high-dose inhaled corticosteroids / long-acting beta agonists (LABA). In multivariate analysis, the presence of CRS, chronic sputum production, and daily OCS intake were all strongly predictive of the presence of comorbid BE in T2-SA patients, as reported by the investigators.

High-resolution chest tomography (HRCT) results showed that the majority of patients (76%) had mild BE, while 24% had moderate BE, with a median of three affected lobes. As assessed by the Bronchiectasis Severity Index (BSI), which has been shown to be an excellent predictor of mortality and hospital admissions, as well as asthma exacerbations, only 12% of patients had clinically severe BE, they noted. researchers.

There was also a significant inverse relationship between the BSI score and levels of asthma control as assessed by the test of asthma control (ACT) (P <0.0001). On the other hand, no significant association was observed between the BSI score and the duration of asthma or the risk of asthma exacerbations. As the authors note, mucus overproduction is a clinical hallmark of both T2-SA and BE, and in patients with both conditions, mucus hypersecretion would occur as expected.

In fact, nearly 60% of BE patients in this study reported chronic mucus hypersecretion, often purulent or muco-purulent. “Persistent mucus buildup can limit airflow, worsen asthma symptoms, trigger asthma exacerbations, and reduce asthma control with high doses of standard inhaled ICS + LABA, often necessitating chronic corticosteroid intake. oral “, point out the authors.

“The data obtained from this prospective observational study confirms the hypothesis that a dangerous link closely links T2-SA and BE,” they emphasized.

