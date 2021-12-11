Ed Sheeran apologizes to Messi’s wife for not being able to meet her

Editorial Mediotiempo

Antonela roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, has stated on several occasions that is a fan of British singer Ed Sheeran, however, for various reasons both they could not match, so the musician decided to send a message to the couple from La Pulga apologizing for not being able to meet her.

“Sorry we didn’t see each other in Parisbut I’m going to play again next summer at the Stade de France if you want to come you are more than invited and I have a vinyl record for you too“, were the words of Sheeran in an interview with the Argentine actress and broadcaster Daniela Aita, who said that she will join them in that appointment.

His meeting with Messi

It is well known that Ed Sheeran is a soccer fan so after attend the party of the Champions League between PSG and Manchester City in the Parc des Princes, the singer took some time to meet Messi and take some photos together.

“Nice to meet you, Ed crack !!“, the Argentine published in his social networks, while Sofia Balbi, wife of Luis Suárez, commented the publication making reference that Messi’s sentimental partner is a fan of Ed Sheeran.

“Someone I know this photo loves it! “, wrote Balbi, who found an answer from Messi:”The photo was lost !! haha but he has a hello haha“.