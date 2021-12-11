Eduin Caz now has another coach; he is Armando Félix in charge of putting him in shape | PHOTOS

This 2021 Eduin caz dedicated himself to improving his artistic career, converted Firm Group in the most important artists of Mexico, but he also paid attention to his personal life, his body and his diet.

The vocalist of Firm Group began her body transformation to lose weight and get in shape with Beto Sierra, the Mexican coach and influencer who made her Eduin will lose about 15 kilograms in a single month.

In their stories of Instagram The interpreter of “Ya supérame” shared moments when he went to the gym, or how he suffered when carrying out his eating plans to the letter, because with the tour he had for U.S if it was difficult for you to adapt to the routines.

When finishing the challenge with Beto SierraEduin continued with his healthy life, although at times he also gave himself certain rewards, such as drinking alcohol or eating snacks with his friends and family.

Now the 27-year-old changed his coach and is committed to him again. exercise, in their social networks you can see how daily there is time to go together with their coach Armando Félix “Kong” and follow directions to improve your health and appearance.

Who Armando Félix “Kong”?

It is a recognized bodybuilder, Absolute World Champion Jr in 2020, he is originally from Sinaloa and for several years he has remained in competitions where he always does a good job.

“One of the best days of my life so far, thank you God for allowing me to return to competition in such a spectacular way and put the right people on the road.”

He is a lover of motorcycles, tattoos and adrenaline, on his social networks he is like @armandoofelixx and according to a statement in Youtube For the Buny Panda channel, his beginnings were because he was an overweight person and he decided to change his lifestyle to improve his self-esteem.

