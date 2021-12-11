‘El Gordo y la Flaca’: Karina Banda already has a replacement



Karina Banda already has a replacement in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ … Yes, we know that she left the Univision show 4 months ago to ‘Falling in love’But so far they had not found who would take his place.

The one who will take his place coincidentally is in ‘Falling in love’ as a reporter. Yes, it is Roberto Hernández, whom we see with Migbelis Castellanos every day at the UniMas night show.

Although they have not made it official yet, and It is possible that they wait until 2022 for us to see it on the screen, we can confirm that Hernández will accompany Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

Who is Roberto Hernández? The Cuban model, actor and broadcaster He left his country at the age of 5, escaping poverty and lack of opportunities. Until the age of 19 he lived in Mexico with his family.

Clauvid Dály will dance with Roberto Hernández. Photo: Univision

It was in that country where he studied communication, locution to be more exact. However, at age 19 she moved to Miami, her first jobs were modeling. The arrival in the United States was not easy, because he escaped from his family, and at the border he surrendered, he was imprisoned for a little more than two months until they let him go and he moved to the city of the sun.

On Univision he went through almost all the shows and did not stay at any. “El Gordo y la Flaca ‘was his home in 2017; He was in ‘Sal y Pimienta’, and the backstage of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ and ‘Mira Quien Baila’, where he also participated as one of the contestants in the last edition.

Within Univision, he is a highly-loved talent, not only by his peers, but also by executives, who, as we can see in their history within the chain, are always opening the doors for opportunities.

Let’s remember thatue there was a casting to replace Karina Banda, and many of those registered would have been summoned. However, the opportunity remained at ‘home’ and it was someone from the chain itself who was left with that highly valued position.

LOOK HERE A LITTLE MORE FROM ROBERTO HERNÁNDEZ:

