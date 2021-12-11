Emma and the other narco ladies: ‘El Bombón asesino’ and the informants: the controversy behind Anabel Hernández’s book

A Lamborghini at the door as an affront to the husband; a Rolex in prime time that she was sending a message to her lover that she thought about him a lot. The latest book by Mexican journalist Anabel Hernández — with more than 15 years of experience dissecting the Mexican narco — has shifted the spotlight to the ladies of the drug lords. And in a review of dozens of women who had something to do with them, between recurring or passing lovers and wives, he has raised blisters in public figures of the world of the heart, such as Ninel Conde, and especially, Galilea Montijo, host of one of the programs with the highest audience of Mexican television. The man in common with them is the bloodthirsty drug lord Arturo Beltrán Leyva, murdered in 2009. And Montijo has appeared in the midst of the controversy crying in their networks asking for the derision to stop.

Hernández’s last book, Emma and the other narco ladies (Grijalbo), who has Emma Coronel, Joaquín’s wife El Chapo Guzmán, as the protagonist, tells in one of his most controversial episodes who were two of the capo’s known loves, El Chapo’s cousin and leader of his own organization that he founded after separating from the Sinaloa cartel, the Los Beltrán Leyva organization. The episode called Killer hottieIn reference to the nickname of Ninel Conde in his golden age as a star, he mentions both Conde and Montijo as well as other fundamental characters of Mexican social and political life in meetings with powerful drug traffickers: from the singer and composer Joan Sebastian, to the actor Andrés García, even the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), at that time, governor of the State of Mexico.

The main dilemma posed by the book – plagued by this type of relationship between power, entertainment and drug trafficking as an almost natural ecosystem – is that the main sources of information that the author cites to reveal such scandalous cases as that of an alleged A meeting in Morelos with the drug traffickers and Peña Nieto or an alleged two-year love affair between Montijo and Beltrán Leyva are just anonymous informants who, according to the journalist, were part of the criminal organization.

“Don Arturo was very fond of her,” says one of the anonymous witnesses to the journalist. Others tell her that they believed the boss was “in love with her.” “He had a serious, long-term relationship with Galilea Montijo, in fact, he helped him get his sister out of jail,” says a witness. Montijo’s sister, Paola, was convicted of drug possession and remained in prison from 2002 to 2005. “I had to look at her three times, that’s why I’m sure,” says the same man, who was an operator of the Beltrán Leyva cartel and, as noted in the book, he was in charge of providing the house and security where they had their meetings. Others tell Hernández that the narco loved to observe how the presenter wore a Rolex that he had given her on his show.

In the middle of the scandal, Montijo came out a few days ago to deny each line of that chapter. And he has declared in a video on his Instagram: “My sister Paola came out of a regrettable and unfair criminal process with the help of the legal officer here from my company [Televisa]. I owe no one else the support and this is on paper ”. And the message ends, before breaking down in tears: “I ask, I beg, that the attacks on me stop. I will not talk about this topic anymore. I have always kept quiet and endured, I have been accused in many ways and without proof. I feel devastated and hurt. These issues will be handled by a law firm. I will continue working as always. Sorry for putting me like that, but it’s already too much ”.

Montijo denies in the video that her husband, the businessman and politician Fernando Reina Iglesias, was a substitute for the PRI deputy Tonatiuh González Case, investigated this year for his alleged relationship in a network of trafficking in women led by the PRI member Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre , which the author points out in her book. Hernández also mentions one of the latest scandals in which the marriage of Montijo and Reina Iglesias has been involved due to their relationship with another actress, Inés Gómez Mont and her husband, the lawyer Víctor Álvarez Puga, against whom an arrest warrant weighs, accused of money laundering and tax fraud.

The episode Killer hottie It also tells how Arturo Beltrán Leyva dared to send a Lamborghini to the famous singer and actress, Ninel Conde, despite the fact that the one who received it was her husband, businessman Juan Zepeda Méndez. Also, how the businessman met with the boss to resolve this matter and was kidnapped a few days in a drug mansion in Morelos, a state half an hour by car from the center of the capital. And it adds some documents from an anonymous person who denounces the singer’s money laundering links with the drug trafficker before the Attorney General’s Office. It also mentions that Conde had a relationship with the former Secretary of the Interior of Peña Nieto, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, and how this could stop the investigation against him.

In just one chapter of the book, in just 33 pages, Hernández shoots at everyone: from actresses, drivers, deputies, secretaries and former presidents of the Government. And most of the voices that narrate the story are anonymous sources, who were eyewitnesses of the events, according to the author, but whose interests are not known. The controversy was served. An editorial bet that takes the scandal to the best novelty stands in bookstores.

