Érika Buenfil revealed what she would do if her son came looking for his father

So far, Nicolás, the son of Érika Buenfil It has remained on the sidelines on the subject of his fatherand, he has not even shown any interest in meeting him or establishing some kind of relationship; but nevertheless the actress claims to be prepared if this moment were to occur.

In an interview for him program Everything for women, Buenfil, as rarely, spoke openly about the issue and said that he is even willing to support him in everything if the young man decided to look for it.

The protagonist of ‘Overcome the past’ stressed that do not hold any grudge against him to Ernesto Zedillo Jr. and that you have no problem with your child showing concerns about his origins: “It’s his life, I think he has the right to knock on doors as many times as necessary and even take it myself. If he has concerns, let him have them and whatever he decides, he will have my full support“, He said.

See: Érika Buenfil confesses and talks like never before about the father of her son Nicolás

He also shared that his son knows perfectly the identity of his father, but prefers to keep it private because it is a matter that only concerns his son: “That is a very personal issue, it is something from our personal life. He knows perfectly who he is, but it is something from inside the door “added.

It should be noted that at the time the actress was involved in a great controversy over the paternity of the now adolescent; but now he has decided to open his heart a little; even in the Yordi Rosado program he thanked him for having given him the best gift, his son.

See also: Érika Buenfil goes to Azteca