Europa League: teams classified to the eighth, sixteenth and when is the draw

With the day finished, some of the teams that will play the round of 32 and the round of 16 of the season are already known. Europa League. Sixteen teams classified as first or second in the group plus the eight classified in the Champions League will play this second phase of the Europa League. The FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Betis are, next to the Real society, the Spanish representatives for this phase. Villarreal managed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League in their postponed appointment against Atalanta.

Which teams are qualified for the next round of the Europa League?

We already have all the confirmed teams of those who will go to the round of 32 from the UEFA Champions League and the first and second group of the Europa League who already have their ticket for this phase. Also the third group of the second European competition, which will go to the Conference.

Below is a list of the Champions teams qualified for the Europa League

UEFA Champions League Qualified Teams Red Bull Leipzig

Port

Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff

FC Barcelona

Atalanta

Seville

Zenith

Below is a list of the teams qualified for the next phase of the Europa League

Qualified teams, so far, UEFA Europa League Group winners: go directly to the round of 16 Olympique de Lyon

AS Monaco

Eintracht Frankfurt

Spartak Moscow

Galatasaray

Red Star

Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham Second classified: they will have to play against the third of the Champions League Real society

Lazio

Sporting de Braga

Real Betis

Rangers

Naples

Olympiacos

Dinamo Zagreb

Below is a list of the teams that go on to play the Conference League

Teams that fall from the Europa League to the Conference Sparta Prague

PSV

Leicester

Fenerbahce

Olympique Marseille

Midtjylland

Celtic

Rapid Vienna

These are the main threats to the Spanish

In his debut in the Europa League (the last time he played the competition was the UEFA Cup), Barça will try, like Sevilla, to avoid Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli in next Monday’s playoff draw, that has filled Neapolitans with illusions this year. Number 23 in the UEFA rankings, he holds the pulse in Serie A and went big with his victory against Leicester. The Partenopean team is full of good players: Koulibaly, Zielinski, Fabián, Mertens, Lozano, Insigne, Anguissa, Osimhen …

Barça, the same as the king of the competition, Sevilla could also face Glasgow Rangers (number 42 in the UEFA rankings). The Scots have brilliant players such as Morelos, Juninho and the legendary Jermain Defoe, who is still active at 39 (he has only played two official matches this year). Olympiacos (37), in which former Sevilla players Vaclik and Rony Lopes play and that they have interesting players like Mady Camara. Barça and Sevilla can also be measured with Dinamo Zagreb (33) and Sporting de Braga (43), although the last relative danger is Lazio (28), who was not able to beat Galatasaray and finished second in the group. Seville and Barça could meet old men known as Ciro Immobile and Pedro, who went from Roma to the Lazial club. The Italians, then, present themselves as the main threats from the Spaniards.

In addition to Barça and Seville, Betis and Real Sociedad will also meet their rival in the draw next Monday (1:00 pm) in Nyon. And there are bombs. The main one, Borussia Dortmund (15 in the UEFA ranking) from Haaland, which except for something new will not leave in the winter market. It will not be the only German stumbling block. Dani Olmo’s Leipzig (18 in the ranking) does not live his best moment but falls from a group in which Manchester City and PSG were. Porto (16) is another of the great dangers for verdiblancos and txuri-urdin, who have a bargain in the hype. It is the Sheriff who, beyond his triumph at the Bernabéu, circulates in the 64th place in the UEFA ranking. The Atalanta of Zapata, Ilicic and Muriel would not be a comfortable rival for Pellegrini and Imanol either. Zenit would be kind.

How is the format of the Europa League?

The format of the competition will first go through a play-off phase, the round prior to the round of 16 as a round of 32. These qualifying rounds will only be played by the third group of the Champions League and the second group of the Europa League, while the first group will advance directly to the eighth. This new system rewards the winners of the Europa League group and also leaves a certain ‘reward’ for the runners-up. Although they do not skip the round, they will be seeded in the meetings against the Champions League rivals playing the second leg at home.

When is the draw?

Next Monday, December 13, the draw for the UEFA Europa League round of 32 will take place, the round prior to the round of 16 of the competition. From As.com you can follow extensive coverage of the draw for the 2021/2022 UEFA Europa League play-offs. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of the event and the statements of the players, coaches and club presidents, as well as a summary at the end of it.