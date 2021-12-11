Faitelson’s controversial tweet about the failed barter between Chivas and America

Faitelson assures that the exchange between Chivas and America was a screen

December 10, 2021 · 18:36 hs

What seemed imminent could remain a controversial and simple rumor, since the negotiation between Chivas Y America for the services of Sebastian Cordova each time it collapses more, after Uriel antuna refuse to accept the conditions of the box Coapa that he was not willing to comply with the demands of the rojiblanco player.

Cordova Y Antuna They were going to be exchanged by two of the most loved and hated institutions in Mexican soccer, but as the days went by, the negotiation was losing steam and everything seems to indicate that it will not come to fruition because of the Sorcerer, who did not give his arm to twist and cooled the exchange.

As the days passed, the fans showed their dissatisfaction with the controversial negotiation between Chivas Y America and the end of the Guadalajara became a trend on social networks thanks to the hashtag #AntunanoFirmes Y #AntunaFirmaYa.

Faitelson and his controversial comment on bartering

Now that the negotiation between both squads has cooled down, David faitelson, journalist from ESPN, made a strong claim on his account Twitter, where he assured that everything was a farce to cover the failures of Chivas Y America in the present Opening 2021.

“At the end, and as well they point out to me there, the apparent and truncated intention to change to Cordova for Antuna I could have been a great invention to “cover” the failure of Chivas and of America… “, declared the controversial journalist from ESPN.

