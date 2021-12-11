Fans detect unusual activity on their account

Octavio Ocaña: Fans detect unusual activity on his account

In recent days, some of the fans of the famous actor Octavio Ocaña have detected unusual activity on his official Instagram account, something that undoubtedly has many people intrigued.

The official Instagram account of Octavio Ocaña, the actor of ‘Neighbors‘who lost his life last October was allegedly hacked.

They were fans of the actor who denounced that he surprisingly began to follow only the account of a woman, who is believed to be an adult model because in her profile publishes several suggestive photographs.

The actor’s official account, where he accumulates around 715 thousand followers and previously followed more than 100 people, now only follows the strange woman, who was identified under the name of Gigi Rydes and who according to his followers was not previously part of your contacts.

It should be noted that so far none of Octavio Ocaña’s publications have been deleted and no other publication has been made since last October 24, days prior to his loss.

In this regard, the actor’s followers have begun to speculate that the account was possibly hacked because it does not present activity.

While others have suggested that perhaps his girlfriend, Nerea Godínez, after disappearing from said social network, could have sold her user.

It is worth mentioning that on December 8, the Ocaña family would have released the results of a new expert opinion, which calls into question the official version of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

Through a press conference, the family’s law firm reported that the version that Octavio Ocaña had shot himself was completely ruled out, as the new expert report revealed that the actor did not present any remains of gunpowder on his hands.

In addition, they confirmed that there are four bullet wounds in the truck he was traveling and not one as the official police version indicates.